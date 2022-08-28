All team squads of BBL 2022-23: Today BBL Draft auction players list

All team squads of BBL 2022-23: The SportsRush brings you the full squad for all eight teams of the Big Bash League after the International draft.

The first-ever international draft took place in the BBL, and there were some surprise picks. Some big players registered for the draft, but they were not picked at all by any of the teams.

It was a bit surprising that Faf du Plessis and Andre Russell were not picked due to their availability issues. Liam Livingstone was the first picked by Melbourne Renegades in Round 1 of Platinum players, whereas players like Sam Billings, Shadab Khan, David Willey, Chris Jordan and Trent Boult were picked in Round 1 as well.

The strategy of the teams was clear that they want players who will be available to play for the maximum duration of the tournament. This is the reason that a lot of Pakistani players were picked over the big names like DJ Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Faf du Plessis, Andre Russell, Jason Roy, etc.

Perth Scorchers surprised everyone by passing the first round, but they took the English trio of Phil Salt, Laurie Evans and Tymal Mills. Hobart Hurricanes took all three Pakistani players in Shadab Khan, Asif Ali and Faheem Ashraf. Rashid Khan and Alex Hales are identical with Adelaide Strikers and Sydney Thunder respectively, and they have been pikced by the same teams.

All team squads of BBL 2022-23

Adelaide Strikers: Wes Agar, Cameron Boyce, Alex Carey, Harry Conway, Ryan Gibson, Travis Head, Henry Hunt, Thomas Kelly, Chris Lynn, Harry Nielsen, Matt Short, Jake Weatherald, Henry Thorton. Draft Picks: Rashid Khan, Colin de Grandhomme, Adam Hose.

Brisbane Heat: Xavier Bartlett, James Bazley, Max Bryant, Sam Heazlett, Usman Khawaja, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Michael Neser, Jimmy Peirson, Matthew Renshaw, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson, Jack Wildermuth. Draft Picks: Colin Munro, Sam Billings, Ross Whiteley.

Hobart Hurricanes: Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Mitch Owen, Joel Paris, Wil Parker, D’Arcy Short, Matthew Wade. Draft Picks: Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf.

Melbourne Renegades: Zak Evans, Aaron Finch, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper, Mackenzie Harvey, Nic Maddinson (c), Shaun Marsh, Kane Richardson, Tom Rogers, Jon Wells. Draft Picks: Liam Livingstone, Akeal Hosein, Mujeeb ur Rahman.

Melbourne Stars: Joe Burns, Hilton Cartwright, Brody Couch, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Liam Hatcher, Clint Hinchliffe, Nick Larkin, Glenn Maxwell (c), Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Beau Webster, Adam Zampa. Draft Picks: Trent Boult, Joe Clarke, Luke Wood.

Perth Scorchers: Ashton Agar, Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendorff, Cooper Connolly, Aaron Hardie, Peter Hatzoglou, Nick Hobson, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kelly, Mitch Marsh, Lance Morris, Jhye Richardson, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye. Draft Picks: Laurie Evans, Phil Salt, Tymal Mills.

Sydney Sixers: Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Dan Christian, Ben Dwarshuis, Moises Henriques, (c), Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Nathan Lyon, Steve O’Keefe, Kurtis Patterson, Josh Philippe, Jordan Silk. Draft Picks: Chris Jordan, James Vince, Izharulhaq Naveed.

Sydney Thunder: Oliver Davies, Brendan Doggett, Matthew Gilkes, Chris Green, Baxter Holt, Nathan McAndrew, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Jason Sangha, Tanveer Sangha, David Warner. Draft Picks: David Willey, Alex Hales, Rilee Rossouw.