Hobart Hurricanes wicket-keeper batter Ben McDermott (25) has become the latest beneficiary of a bizarre Big Bash League rule. Known to hit gargantuan sixes, the right-handed batter managed to hit the roof at the Docklands Stadium with his only six of the 26th match of the ongoing BBL 13.

As per the rule pertaining to a ball hitting the roof, a batter is awarded six runs even if the ball would’ve landed in the hands of a fielder in its absence. It all happened on the second delivery of the second over when McDermott stepped out to hit an ordinary Tom Rogers delivery towards the mid-wicket region.

Even though a ball hitting the roof has happened several times in the history of the tournament, what sets this incident apart is it never falling back on the ground. Even at the cost of sounding unreal, the same happened as the ball remained stuck on the roof. As a result, the fourth umpire had to run to the playing area with a box of replacement balls.

“He’s swung hard. That’s going to hit the roof. Is it? I think it’s stuck up there. That’s incredible. That’s a massive hit from Ben McDermott. Came down the wicket. That has stuck in the roof at Marvel,” commentators said with excitement.

McDermott, however, couldn’t make the most of the opportunity in spite of receiving a fortunate gift on the sixth ball of his innings against Melbourne Renegades. Having also hit three fours at a strike rate of 108.69, the 29-year old player walked back to the pavilion right after the completion of the powerplay.

For the unversed, it isn’t for the first time when Ben McDermott’s six has enticed attention for a strange reason. A year after hitting the roof at the Aurora Stadium during BBL 2020/21, one of his sixes had hit a fan on his forehead resulting in the flow of blood.