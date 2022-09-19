All team squads of SA20 2023: Today SA20 auction players list in South Africa T20 League

All team squads of SA20 2023: 22 out of 102 cricketers have already been picked before SA20 2023 auction today.

The auction for the inaugural season of SA20 will start in less than three hours from now to decide the fate of multiple cricketers. A five-hour event in Cape Town will present an opportunity to all six participating franchises to accumulate a maximum of 17 players for a tournament which will be played in January-February next year.

Each team will be allowed to buy a maximum of seven overseas players as SA20 2023 aims to follow the Indian Premier League-pattern of permitting four overseas players in a Playing XI. With all the six franchises owned by IPL franchises, expect more similarities between the two tournaments beginning from the auction itself.

ALSO READ: When and where to watch SA20 2023 Auction in India?

While more than 500 players had registered themselves for the auction, franchises have shortlisted 315 cricketers from 14 countries for the auction. It is noteworthy that these 315 players will compete for 80 remaining slots as 22 cricketers had been picked during the direct acquisition process held before the auction.

ALSO READ: Total purse of teams for SA20 2023 Auction

Allowed to sign a maximum of five players (three overseas, one capped local, one uncapped local) before the auction, only three teams (Johannesburg Super Kings, MI Cape Town and RPSG Durban) had exhausted their quota. While a lone team (Paarl Royals) signed three players, the remaining two (Pretoria Capitals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape) picked a couple of players each.

All team squads of SA20 2023

Faf du Plessis (c), Moeen Ali, Maheesh Theekshana, Romario Shepherd, Gerald Coetzee.

MI Cape Town

Rashid Khan, Liam Livingston, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Dewald Brevis.

RPSG Durban

Quinton de Kock, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Reece Topley, Prenelan Subrayen.

Paarl Royals

Jos Buttler, Obed McCoy, David Miller, Corbin Bosch.

Coach Duminy is here and we are eXXcited. 😍#RoyalsFamily pic.twitter.com/18Yrwsuqrg — Paarl Royals (@paarlroyals) September 18, 2022

Pretoria Capitals

Anrich Norjte, Migael Pretorius.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape

Aiden Markram, Ottniel Baartman.