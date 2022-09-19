SA20 Auction Live Telecast Channel in India and South Africa: When and where to watch CSA T20 League 2023 Auction?

SA20 Auction Live Telecast Channel: The SportsRush present before you the timing and live streaming details of SA20 2023 Auction.

The inaugural season of SA20, Cricket South Africa’s third attempt of launching a T20 league of their own, will undergo its most important day before the season today. A primary reason behind the gravitas of September 19 for SA20 2023 is that the auction for the first season will be conducted in Cape Town.

Although the sport doesn’t guarantee results according to what’s on paper, there’s still a lot of possibility for teams writing their own fortunes by virtue of how good or bad their maiden auction results for them.

A total of 315 cricketers from 14 countries will be competing for 80 available slots at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on Monday. For those who don’t know, each of the six SA20 teams can have a maximum of 17 players (10 local and seven overseas) in their squad.

The remaining 22 slots had been acquired during the direct acquisition process before the auction. While some teams had made optimum use of an opportunity of buying all the five players before the auction, the others were contended with signing just two or three players.

The ball is cast in to the ring! Let’s get roaring! 🥳#WhistleForJoburg #SA20Auction pic.twitter.com/oz0ksfxJyo — Joburg Super Kings (@JSKSA20) September 18, 2022

Speaking of teams, all SA20 teams are owned by Indian Premier League franchises. Hence, don’t be surprised to see similar faces and habits at the auction table.

SA20 Auction Live Telecast Channel in India and South Africa

SA20 2023 auction will be televised in South Africa by the tried and tested SuperSport. A network which has a long history with the CSA is not just working as a host broadcaster but also has a 30% stake in the tournament.

South African fans, who prefer to stream cricket-related events, will be able to do so on both the official website and YouTube channel (links provided at the bottom) of SA20.

As far as the Indian fans are concerned, there’s quite an ambiguity with respect to the channel which will be broadcasting SA20 2023 auction. With CSA rights currently with Sony Sports Network, they should be ideally both televising the streaming the auction for Indian audiences.

While there’s an absence of an official confirmation regarding the exact television channel for this event, it is confirmed that Sony LIV will be streaming the auction. Indian fans are advised to go through Sony’s channels (Sony SIX, in particular) to find one which is televising the auction this evening. Furthermore, Indian fans might also be able to stream SA20 2023 auction on SA20’s YouTube channel.

Date – 19/09/2022 (Monday).

Match start Time – 02:00 PM (South Africa) and 05:30 PM (India).

TV Channels – Sony Sports Network (India) and SuperSport and Grandstand (South Africa).

Online platforms – Sony LIV (India), SA20 website (South Africa) and SA20 YouTube channel (Worldwide).