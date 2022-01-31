“Always keep a smile when they want me to frown”: Kieron Pollard silences critics by singing Sizzla’s ‘Solid As a Rock’ during presentation ceremony

Kieron Pollard silences critics: The West Indian captain was in a jolly mood after a series victory against England in Barbados.

In what is the first and significant sign of improvement for a former two-time champion T20I team going through a transitioning phase, West Indies have defeated England 3-2 in the recently concluded five-match series at home.

Having won just two out of their last 10 T20Is before the start of this series, West Indies played incredibly well to beat one of the strongest white-ball teams going around. Agreed that the visitors were without some of their multi-format players but the hosts were also without some of their absolute T20 superstars.

Scheduled to travel to India for a white-ball tour this month, West Indies are set to take part in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 qualifiers later this year. Pollard, who led West Indies to a victory and four losses in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 to end up at the penultimate position in Group 1, would want to turn the tables in the next world event in Australia.

Kieron Pollard silences critics by singing a song during post-match presentation ceremony

Talking about the severe criticism which the team has received in the recent past, captain Kieron Pollard didn’t shy away from both silencing the critics and lauding his players claiming the series victory to be a “complete team effort”.

“Can’t keep a good man down, always keep a smile when they want me to frown,” Pollard told ESPN Caribbean during the post-match presentation ceremony.

The first captain in history to start his post-match interview with a song? 😀🎶 Loving Captain @KieronPollard55‘s rendition of Sizzla’s “Solid As A Rock”🎙🌴#WIvENG #MenInMaroon pic.twitter.com/3TESWijqdZ — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) January 31, 2022

“It’s wonderful. Many have given up on this team but every single individual has rallied around. There have been a lot of negative things written about us but this win is for everyone out in the dressing room,” Pollard added.