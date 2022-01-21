Andre Russell Run Out: Andre Russell gets run out in a bizarre manner during BPL 2022 match between Khulna Tigers and Minister Group Dhaka

Andre Russell Run Out: The West Indian all-rounder gets dismissed in the most unusual manner possible during BPL 2022.

There are many instances of a batter being dismissed on the 22-yard turf wherein the fielding side has no role to play at all.

But, the way the Windies all-rounder Andre Russell got dismissed on Friday, is the most quintessential case of a batter being on the receiving end of sheer misfortune.

During the 2nd match of the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League 2022 between Khulna Tigers and Minister Group Dhaka, the Windies and Minister Group Dhaka all-rounder Andre Russell got himself Run Out in the most bizarre manner possible on a Cricket field.

It all happened on the ultimate delivery of the 15th Over being bowled by Khulna Royals’ all-rounder Thisara Perera.

Russsell nudged a slower delivery bowled by Perera towards Short Third Man and scampered through for a single. Mahmudallah on the other end, managed to complete the run with ease despite the fielder managing to hit the stumps at the striker’s end.

With Russell’s eyes focused on the batting end, the ball deflected off the stumps (at the batting end) and hit the the ones at the bowling end, only for Russell to find himself short of crease to be declared Run-Out in the most unusual and unluckiest manner possible.

Russell clearly had not anticipated the ball to come anywhere nearer to the bowling end, leave aside the probability of it hitting the stumps to leave him and everyone at the center of action dumbstruck.

Watch Andre Russell Run Out

🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Sam Billings (@sambillings) January 21, 2022

For more Cricket related news, click here.