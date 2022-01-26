BPL Most Wickets 2022: Who has picked most wickets in Bangladesh Premier League 2022?

BPL Most Wickets 2022: Bowlers have called the shots in the first few matches of Bangladesh Premier League 2022.

Being conducted after a couple of seasons, Bangladesh Premier League 2022 has witnessed the domination of bowlers in most of the matches at this point in time.

Out of 16 completed innings till now, only three have seen teams crossing the 170-run mark. While there have been 10 innings with team totals of less than 140, as many as five innings have been witness to teams scoring less than 110 runs.

For anyone who had followed T20Is between Bangladesh and Australia and New Zealand last year, the aforementioned numbers are no surprise. Low-scoring T20s are a testament to the sluggish kind of pitches in Bangladesh which have managed to find a way even in their biggest T20 league.

The presence of so many low-scoring matches at the start of a T20 competition has it in it to become a topic for discussion for they have it in them to not make the shortest format bankable.

BPL Most Wickets 2022

Bowler Team Matches Wickets Average Economy SR Nazmul Islam Sylhet Sunrisers 2 7 5 4.34 6.8 Mehidy Hasan Miraz Chattogram Challengers 3 6 14.83 7.41 12 Shoriful Islam Chattogram Challengers 3 6 15.33 8.36 11 Nahidul Islam Comilla Victorians 2 5 5 3.12 9.6 Alzarri Joseph Fortune Barishal 2 5 13.2 9.42 8.4 Kamrul Islam Rabbi Khulna Tigers 2 5 16 11.42 8.4 Dwayne Bravo Fortune Barishal 2 5 17 7.72 13.2 Shohidul Islam Comilla Victorians 2 4 9.25 6 9.2 Taskin Ahmed Sylhet Sunrisers 2 4 10.25 6.15 10 Sohag Gazi Sylhet Sunrisers 2 4 11.75 5.87 12

Three out of the four highest-wicket takers of BPL 2022 as of now belong to Comilla Victorians and Chattogram Challengers, the Top two teams on BPL 2022 points table at this point in time.

Minster Group Dhaka, who are at the bottom of the points table on the back of winning one and losing three matches, don’t have a single bowler in the Top 10 wicket-takers of the tournament.

Fortune Barishal captain Shakib Al Hasan might not be among the Top 10 bowlers either but he entered the 400-wicket club in the T20 format earlier this week.