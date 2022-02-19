Man of the series BPL 2022: Who was awarded Man of the series in Bangladesh Premier League 2022?

Man of the series BPL 2022: The star Bangladeshi all-rounder was awarded with the Man of the Series award last night.

During the final match of the ongoing eighth season of the Bangladesh Premier League between Fortune Barishal and Comilla Victorians in Mirpur, Comilla Victorians beat Fortune Barishal by a run to lift their third BPL title.

Chasing a 152-run target, Barishal scored 150/8 in 20 overs in a match worthy of a final. While batter Shykat Ali scored an eye-catching 58 (34) comprising of 11 fours and a six, lack of support from the middle-order hurt the Shakib Al Hasan-led side.

Needing 34 runs in the last five overs with six wickets in hand, Barishal were expected to seal the chase but it wasn’t to be as Victorians put on display a disciplined bowling performance especially when it mattered the most.

In the penultimate over of the tournament, pacer Mustafizur Rahman gave away only six runs to let lesser-experienced Shohidul Islam defend 10 runs in the final over. While Rahman and Islam picked a wicket apiece, Comilla spinner Sunil Narine and Tanvir Islam brought them into the contest on the back of combined bowling figures of 8-0-40-4.

Narine, who opened the batting with wicket-keeper batter Litton Das (4) after captain Imrul Kayes (12) won the toss and chose to bat, scoring 57 (23) with the help of five fours and as many sixes in a comparatively low-scoring thriller was a deserving candidate of the ‘Man of the Match’ award in the final.

Shakib, who picked bowling figures of 4-0-30-1 and scored 7 (7) in the final match, was expected to do much better especially in the second innings. However, his batting failure in the final didn’t devoid him of a ‘Man of the Series’ award in BPL 2022.

Third-highest wicket-taker behind Rahman (19) and teammate Dwayne Bravo (18), Shakib finished the season with 16 wickets in 11 matches at an average of 14.56, an economy rate of 5.35 and a strike rate of 16.3.

Sixth-highest run-scorer (highest for Brishal) in the tournament, Shakib’s 284 BPL 2022 runs came at an average and strike rate of 28.40 and 144.16 respectively.