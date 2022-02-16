Fastest 50 in T20: Full list of fastest 50 in BPL

Fastest 50 in T20: Sunil Narine’s 13-ball fifty powered the Comilla Victorians into the final of Bangladesh Premier League 2022.

During the second Qualifier match of the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League 2022, Comilla Victorians’ and Windies star all-rounder Sunil Narine smashed the fastest half-century in the tournament’s history to power his team towards the grand finale with a 7- wicket win over the Chattogram Challengers.

Chasing the score of 148/10 posted by Chattogram, Narine took the field in a belligerent mood and went hammer and tongs at the opposition bowlers to bring up his half-century in mere 13 deliveries.

He was dismissed inside the Powerplay for sure, but not before he had left the other batters to only finish the formality as far as the match’s result was concerned.

The Southpaw was dismissed at the score of 57 off mere 16 deliveries, with the assistance of 5 Fours and 6 Sixes, hitting them at the strike rate of 356.25.

Sunil Narine madness – fifty from just 13 balls – one of the greatest T20 player in the history of the game.pic.twitter.com/NzQMm1bKig — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 16, 2022

Sunil Narine has just blasted a 13-ball fifty in the Bangladesh Premier League. Only Chris Gayle, Yuvraj Singh and Hazratullah Zazai have reach fifty in fewer deliveries in a T20 than Narine has today. He finished his innings with a SR of 356.25. Sensational hitting. pic.twitter.com/8v96C1nbrW — Wisden (@WisdenCricket) February 16, 2022

Moeen Ali (30* off 13) and Faf du Plessis (30* off 23) finished off the proceeding to seal the win with 7.1 Overs to spare.

The Comilla Victorians will now face the Fortune Barishal in the final.

Fastest 50 in T20

Player Balls Match Year Yuvraj Singh 12 India vs England 2007 Chris Gayle 12 Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers 2016 Hazratullah Zazai 12 Kabul Zwanan vs Balkh Legends 2018 Marcus Trescothick 13 Somerset vs Hampshire 2010 Sunil Narine 13 Comilla Victorians vs Chattogram Challengers 2022

Fastest 50 in Bangladesh Premier League

Player Balls Match Year Sunil Narine 13 Comilla Victorians vs Chattogram Challengers 2022 Ahmed Shehzad 16 Barishal Burners vs Duronto Rajshahi 2012 Seekuge Prasanna 18 Dhaka Dynamites vs Khulna Titans 2016-17 WG Jacks 18 Chattogram Challengers vs Sylhet Sunrisers 2022 Luke Ronchi 19 Chittagong Vikings vs Rangpur Riders 2017-18

