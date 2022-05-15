Andrew Symonds RIP: Andrew Symonds death reason

Andrew Symonds RIP: Former Australian all-rounder passed away in Queensland aged just 46 on Saturday night.

The whole cricketing world is mourning the loss of former Australian all-rounder Andrew Symonds. These last months have not been great for Australian cricket. Shane Warne passed away earlier this year and now Andrew Symonds lost his life.

Andrew Symonds was born in the UK and was adopted by a British pair, who bought him to Australia when he was just three months old. Symonds did all his training in Queensland only. Andrew Symonds left behind a family of three, his wife Laura and two children. Symonds had a chance to play for England in international cricket, but he denied the opportunity.

Andrew Symonds was one of the most lethal white-ball all-rounders in Australian cricket. He was an exceptional hitter of the ball, whereas his bowling and fielding were incredibly brilliant as well. Symonds won two ICC Cricket World Cups with Australia in 2003 and 2007 respectively.

Andrew Symonds RIP

Andrew Symonds died in a car accident outside Townsville, Queensland on Saturday night. He was around 50 Kms outside Townsville. He was the single occupant in the car. The news sent shockwaves in the cricketing fraternity all around the world.

“Australian cricket has lost another of its very best. Andrew was a generational talent who was instrumental in Australia’s success at World Cups and as part of Queensland’s rich cricket history,” Cricket Australia’s statement read.

One minute of Andrew Symonds direct-hit run outs! pic.twitter.com/MHRqNp1w1d — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) May 15, 2022

Andrew Symonds was famously called Roy in the cricketing fraternity. Symonds was indulged in quite a few controversies as well, but the record of Andrew Symonds spoke for himself. He scored 5088 ODI runs, courtesy of six centuries and 30 half-centuries, whereas he also scalped 133 wickets in his bowling.

The T20 cricket came in the latter part of Symonds’ career, and he could just play 14 T20Is in his career. However, he played for Mumbai Indians and Deccan Chargers in the Indian Premier League. Symonds bagged a contract of USD 1.35 million from the Deccan Chargers. in IPL 2008.