Andrew Symonds wife: Cricketer Andrew Symonds parents and family details

Andrew Symonds wife: Former Australian all-rounder Andrew Symonds passed away leaving behind his wife and two children.

The whole cricketing world is mourning the death of former Australian all-rounder Andrew Symonds, who passed away in a car accident aged 46. On Saturday night, he crashed his car outside Townsville, Queensland.

Andrew Symonds won two ICC World Cups with Australia in 2003 and 2007. He scored 5088 ODI runs, courtesy of six centuries and 30 half-centuries, whereas he also scalped 133 wickets in his bowling. Symonds was often surrounded by controversies, but he was one of the best at his work. He played just 14 T20Is in his career.

He was often known for his white-ball cricket, but his knock of 162* in the controversial Sydney test is still an innings to remember for the cricket fans. Symonds scored 1462 test runs at 40.61, and he also scalped 24 wickets in bowling.

Vale Andrew Symonds. We are shocked and saddened by the loss of the loveable Queenslander, who has tragically passed away at the age of 46. pic.twitter.com/ZAn8lllskK — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) May 15, 2022

Andrew Symonds wife

Andrew Symonds was married to Laura and they had two children in son Billy and daughter Chloe. Both of them first met in 2004, and they got married in 2014 one year after the birth of their son.

Andrew Symonds was playing in the Indian Premier League for Mumbai Indians when Laura was set to give birth to their daughter. He announced his retirement and decided to return back to Australia.

Laura, along with Billy and Chloe were in Sydney when they heard the news of the death of Andrew Symonds. All three of them flew from Sydney to Townsville after the devastating news.

“We are still in shock – I’m just thinking of the two kids,” Laura said to The Courier-Mail.

“He was such a big person and there is just so much of him in his kids. He was never good with his phone but he always had time for everyone.”

Andrew Symonds was born in the UK, where one of his biological parents was Afro-Caribbean, and another one was of European descent. He was then adopted by an English couple, Barbara and Ken. Ken and Barbara took moved to Australia with Andrew Symonds when he was just three months old.