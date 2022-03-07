Antigua cricket stadium Test records: Who has scored most runs and picked most wickets in Tests at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium North Sound?

Antigua cricket stadium Test records: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium will be hosting a Test match after less than a year.

England’s tour of West Indies 2022 will get down to business with the first Test to be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium from tomorrow. A three-match series will witness West Indies and England competing for a total of 36 World Test Championship points.

Set to host a Test match after less than a year, North Sound will be the venue for the first match of the recently announced Richard-Botham Trophy.

By virtue of being the hosts, West Indies have played all the 10 Test matches at this venue winning three and losing two in the last 13 years. England, on the other hand, have played three Tests here to lose one and draw the remaining two. Coming on the back of a 0-4 Ashes 2021-22 drubbing, the visitors would be yearning for their maiden North Sound Test victory.

Antigua cricket stadium Test records

With the venue having frequently hosted Test matches in the last decade, a lot of active players are among the highest run-scorers here. As far as players taking part in this series are concerned, Kyle Mayers (205), Jermaine Blackwood (187), Joe Root (156), John Campbell (156) and Ben Stokes (139) have done well in the past.

Batter Matches Runs Highest Average 100 50 Kraigg Brathwaite (WI) 7 547 126 45.58 2 2 Jason Holder (WI) 7 411 103* 45.66 1 1 Virat Kohli (IND) 2 260 200 86.66 1 1 Shivnarine Chanderpaul (WI) 4 243 107* 81 1 1 Lahiru Thirimanne (SL) 2 240 76 60 0 3

Highest wicket-takers at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium are also mostly active cricketers. While the Top three wicket-takers belong to the home team, veteran England pacers James Anderson and Stuart Broad have picked six wickets each at this venue. Among the current squad, captain Root and vice-captain Stokes have picked a couple of wickets each.

Bowlers Matches Wickets Average SR 5 Kemar Roach (WI) 7 39 16.89 36.9 2 Jason Holder (WI) 7 22 25.09 60.1 1 Shannon Gabriel (WI) 6 15 33.53 59.7 1 Suranga Lakmal (SL) 2 11 21.45 50.1 1 Jerome Taylor (WI) 3 10 26.5 44.4 0

List of highest innings totals in Antigua Tests

It is noteworthy that innings totals of 500+ have been scored only twice out of 35 innings at this venue. 400+ scores, on the other hand, have been scored only five times. Given how this surface hasn’t been conducive to high scores in the past, fans can expect a result-oriented first Test match between West Indies and England.