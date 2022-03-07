Antigua cricket stadium Test records: Who has scored most runs and picked most wickets in Tests at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium North Sound?

Antigua cricket stadium Test records: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium will be hosting a Test match after less than a year.
England’s tour of West Indies 2022 will get down to business with the first Test to be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium from tomorrow. A three-match series will witness West Indies and England competing for a total of 36 World Test Championship points.
Set to host a Test match after less than a year, North Sound will be the venue for the first match of the recently announced Richard-Botham Trophy.
By virtue of being the hosts, West Indies have played all the 10 Test matches at this venue winning three and losing two in the last 13 years. England, on the other hand, have played three Tests here to lose one and draw the remaining two. Coming on the back of a 0-4 Ashes 2021-22 drubbing, the visitors would be yearning for their maiden North Sound Test victory.
Antigua cricket stadium Test records
With the venue having frequently hosted Test matches in the last decade, a lot of active players are among the highest run-scorers here. As far as players taking part in this series are concerned, Kyle Mayers (205), Jermaine Blackwood (187), Joe Root (156), John Campbell (156) and Ben Stokes (139) have done well in the past.
|Batter
|Matches
|Runs
|Highest
|Average
|100
|50
|Kraigg Brathwaite (WI)
|7
|547
|126
|45.58
|2
|2
|Jason Holder (WI)
|7
|411
|103*
|45.66
|1
|1
|Virat Kohli (IND)
|2
|260
|200
|86.66
|1
|1
|Shivnarine Chanderpaul (WI)
|4
|243
|107*
|81
|1
|1
|Lahiru Thirimanne (SL)
|2
|240
|76
|60
|0
|3
Highest wicket-takers at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium are also mostly active cricketers. While the Top three wicket-takers belong to the home team, veteran England pacers James Anderson and Stuart Broad have picked six wickets each at this venue. Among the current squad, captain Root and vice-captain Stokes have picked a couple of wickets each.
|Bowlers
|Matches
|Wickets
|Average
|SR
|5
|Kemar Roach (WI)
|7
|39
|16.89
|36.9
|2
|Jason Holder (WI)
|7
|22
|25.09
|60.1
|1
|Shannon Gabriel (WI)
|6
|15
|33.53
|59.7
|1
|Suranga Lakmal (SL)
|2
|11
|21.45
|50.1
|1
|Jerome Taylor (WI)
|3
|10
|26.5
|44.4
|0
List of highest innings totals in Antigua Tests
It is noteworthy that innings totals of 500+ have been scored only twice out of 35 innings at this venue. 400+ scores, on the other hand, have been scored only five times. Given how this surface hasn’t been conducive to high scores in the past, fans can expect a result-oriented first Test match between West Indies and England.
|Team
|Score
|Overs
|Opposition
|Year
|India
|566/8d
|161.5
|West Indies
|2016
|West Indies
|522
|163.3
|New Zealand
|2012
|Australia
|479/7d
|136
|West Indies
|2008
|Sri Lanka
|476
|149.5
|West Indies
|2021
|West Indies
|406
|137.3
|Bangladesh
|2018