Anushka Sharma IPL 2022: Virat Kohli wife Anushka Sharma cheers husband in GT vs RCB match at Brabourne Stadium

Anushka Sharma IPL 2022: Virat Kohli’s wife was present at the stadium to support her husband in the IPL 2022 game.

Royal Challengers Bangalore are up against Gujarat Titans in the league game of Indian Premier League 2022. Virat Kohli has been struggling to find his form in the competition, and he got some respite in the game against Gujarat Titans.

RCB won the toss and opted to bat first, where the duo of Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis again came to open the innings for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Faf du Plessis was dismissed quite early by Pradeep Sangwan, but Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar then stitched a wonderful partnership between them.

Virat Kohli has been dismissed a couple of times for a golden duck in this IPL season, and 48 was his highest score prior to his game. However, Virat Kohli finally showed some glimpses of his form and smashed his first half-century of the season.

Anushka Sharma IPL 2022

Virat Kohli smashed his half-century in 45 balls on the ball of Mohammad Shami. He took a single to reach the milestone, and he was looking more than satisfied after the knock. To make the occasion more special, Anushka Sharma was present at the venue to cheer for his husband.

Anushka Sharma was seen cheering and clapping for Virat Kohli from the stands. Anushka has been constant in the stands for Virat Kohli this season. This knock should give a lot of confidence to Virat Kohli for the rest of the games in the tournament.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli first met in 2013 during a commercial shoot for a shampoo brand and their story started from that very point. Both of them made their relationship public in 2014. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma faced a lot of heat after India’s exit in 2015.

Both of them finally got married in 2017 in a private wedding function in Italy, and Vamika (their daughter) was born earlier this year.