Cricket

Anushka Sharma IPL 2022: Virat Kohli wife Anushka Sharma cheers husband in GT vs RCB match at Brabourne Stadium

Anushka Sharma IPL 2022: Virat Kohli wife Anushka Sharma cheers husband in GT vs RCB match at Brabourne Stadium
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
"Hey Ray, why don't you teach this kid how to shoot?": When Barack Obama had Rajon Rondo red-faced dissing the former Celtics guard's shooting 
Next Article
Rohit Sharma vs Trent Boult player head to head battle: Rohit Sharma at DY Patil Stadium IPL record