“Are you 25 or 30 kilos overweight”: Rishabh Pant was once fat shamed by Matthew Wade during BGT Test match

During the third day of the Boxing Day Test match between India and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in the 2020-21 Border Gavaskar Trophy, wicket-keepers Rishabh Pant and Matthew Wade engaged in banter. There were quite a few incidences of sledging between both of them, and Wade once fat-shamed Pant.

After missing the first Test in Adelaide, Pant was called in to play the Melbourne Test in place of fellow wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha. Pant is someone who is always chirpy behind the wickets, and he was in his zone behind the wickets. After struggling in the first match, the Indian team was dominating the second one.

India got a first-innings lead of 131 runs, and Wade came to open the innings for Australia in the second innings. He was trying to concentrate, but Pant was continuously speaking from behind the wickets. After some time, Wade finally lost his cool.

Rishabh Pant was once fat-shamed by Matthew Wade

The wickets were tumbling at one end, but Wade was going strong. Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj was bowling the 17th over of the innings, and Wade smashed a brilliant boundary off Siraj’s delivery. After the shot, Wade was heard on the stump mic taking a dig at the Indian keeper.

“You going to lose some kilos? Are you 25 or 30 kilos overweight?” Wade was caught by the stump mic.

It was not the only incidence where both keepers had a go at each other. In the 25th over of the match, Wade was yet again caught throwing some words toward Pant.

“You look at yourself on the big screen again? It’s very funny, I’ll give you that. Very funny watching yourself on the screen,” Matthew Wade had said.

Rishabh Pant was India’s best batter in the series

Pant was great not with the bat in the Melbourne Test, but he made a mark for himself in Sydney and Brisbane. In the end, he was the best Indian batter of the series, where he scored 274 runs at 68.50 with the help of a couple of half-centuries.