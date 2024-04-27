WWE Reportedly Interested in Signing Boxer Ryan Garcia Claimed By ‘KingRy’ Himself: “Should I?”

The WWE is apparently interested in signing top boxer Ryan Garcia. Interestingly, this news is not official but comes from Garcia himself through his X account. The boxer, who is known for his social media antics apart from his dangerous left hooks, claimed that the WWE had given him an offer to join the promotion. ‘KingRy’ also insisted that he has failed to arrive at a decision, which is why he needs help from fans.

The WWE collaborating with top athletes from combat sports is nothing new. The legendary Mike Tyson once made his way into the WWE ring for a face-off against the famed Stone Cold. Moreover, fans may also remember how former UFC heavyweight champ, Cain Velasquez, confronted his rival, Brock Lesnar, inside the WWE ring.

Such collaborations suggest that Garcia might not be kidding about his opportunity as he said,

“WWE wants to sign me, should I?”

Garcia may not have asked fans directly for their opinion, but that did not stop people from commenting on social media. Interestingly, a UFC star, who is currently beefing with Garcia, also left a comment on the boxer’s post.

Sean O’Malley also provided his opinion on Ryan Garcia’s WWE offer-revealing X update

It was genuinely shocking to see UFC’s Sean O’Malley leaving a comment on Garcia’s X post. ‘Sugar,’ who has been involved in an online feud with the California native for the past few months, is pretty confident about getting the better of him inside the boxing ring. However, ‘KingRy’ has dismissed this claim multiple times.

Likewise, ‘Sugar’s’ comment showed that he was there to negotiate a bout against the 25-year-old instead of helping Garcia with an opinion about the WWE’s offer.

“After I KO Merab I’m boxing Ryan”



While Sugar’s plans are looking quite farfetched as of now, he would never want Garcia to transition to the WWE as it would lay a question mark on his desired boxing venture. Nevertheless, only time can tell if ‘KingRy’ will sign with the WWE or stay back for a bout against ‘Sugar’ O’Malley.