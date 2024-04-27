“Can’t Go Hard Enough”: Sean Strickland Labels Jon Jones ‘Fair Game’ to Mock for Troubled Past

It won’t be hard to believe that Sean Strickland now has beef with Jon Jones. It is common knowledge that ‘Tarzan’ does not have a filter and he rarely thinks twice before calling anyone out on social media. In his latest X rant, Strickland went after UFC Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones, publicizing his past trouble with law enforcement for everyone to see.

Sean Strickland insisted that making fun of Jones was fair game, and even asked fans not to feel bad for calling him out. ‘Tarzan’ then went on to detail how ‘Bones’ had gotten into legal trouble in the past, saying,

“Let me tell you even if that wasn’t Jon Jones, he is always fair game to make fun of.. don’t feel bad Guy smacked his wife, hit a pregnant woman, negligent discharge.. Fair game, you can’t go hard enough on that man, enjoy lmao”

Jones’ past has been quite turbulent since he got in trouble with the law on five different occasions. In fact, he has been involved in several serious incidents, including a hit-and-run and drunk driving. Still, ‘Bones’ has since changed for the better and his past criminal record is no reason to degrade him.

Regardless, Strickland was not done with his rant as he went on to claim that ‘Bones’ was in the closet and suggested things the fighter could do to become ‘normal’ again.

Sean Strickland claims Jon Jones is in the ‘closet’ and supports him

Sean Strickland is known for speaking his mind without any hesitation, and this time, he has claimed that Jon Jones is hiding his true sexuality

In a recent X rant, Strickland ridiculed the UFC Heavyweight Champion by insisting that he was “in the closet.” ‘Tarzan’ even insinuated that coming out and talking about his sexuality might make ‘Bones’ a better person.

“You know……. it would make sense that Jon Jones is in the closet..Addiction, violence towards women, reckless behavior….I support you man.”

It is to be noted that Jon Jones has yet to respond to Sean Strickland’s comments. The UFC Heavyweight Champion is currently recovering from a pectoral injury and has just undergone his first training session. Hence, only time can tell if this beef will grow into something bigger and if Jones will come after Strickland for all the insults.