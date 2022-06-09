Arun Jaitley Stadium capacity: Arun Jaitley Stadium old name

Arun Jaitley Stadium capacity: The SporsRush brings you the stadium capacity of the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Delhi’s Arun Jaitley stadium is set to host the first T20I match of the 5-match T20I series between India and South Africa. The rest of the matches will be played at Cuttack, Visakhapatnam, Rajkot and Bengaluru.

KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav are ruled out of the series due to injuries. Rishabh Pant has been named the captain of the side, whereas IPL winning captain Hardik Pandya has been named the vice-captain of the side.

Temba Bavuma will lead the South African side, and they are at their full strength. David Miller, Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram and Kagiso Rabada are coming on the back of a brilliant IPL campaign for their respective teams.

Arun Jaitley Stadium capacity

Delhi’s Arun Jaitley stadium was established in 1883, and it has been through many reconstructions in the past. The current capacity of the stadium is around 55,000 and the ground is also filled for the first T20I between India and South Africa.

“A solid 94 percent of the tickets have been sold. There are about 400-500 tickets left,” said DDCA joint secretary Rajan Manchanda.

“Around 27,000 tickets were put up for sale. In its effort to improve fan experience, senior citizens will have the option to use golf cart to enter the stadium.”

Arun Jaitley Ji was like a father figure to me and it is a matter of great pride and pleasure to have a stand built in my name at the “Arun Jaitley Stadium”. I thank the apex council, my fans, friends, and family who supported me at every step. pic.twitter.com/HcWilZlrho — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) November 26, 2019

Arun Jaitley stadium was earlier known as Firoz Shah Kotla. In 2019, DDCA renamed the ground from Firoz Shah Kotla to Arun Jaitley Stadium in the honour of late Arun Jaitley. Arun Jaitley was the former president of the DDCA and he was a Union Minister as well.

Arun Jaitley has been given a lot of credit for the redevelopment of the stadium during his tenure. On the same date as the renaming of the ground, Virat Kohli’s stand was also inaugurated.