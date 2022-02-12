Aryan Khan in IPL auction 2022: Shah Rukh Khan son Aryan Khan and daughter Suhana Khan at KKR table in IPL auction

Aryan Khan in IPL auction 2022: Shahrukh Khan’s children Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan are at the KKR table for IPL auction IPL 2022.

The 15th edition of the Indian Premier League is not so far away. Ahead of the event, a mega auction will take place in Bengaluru on 12 and 13 February. This time there will be a total of 10 ten teams will be participating in the tournament. Apart from the existing eight teams, Lucknow and Ahmedabad are the new franchises this season. A total of 590 players will go under the hammer as confirmed by the BCCI ahead of the auction.

The two-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders are set to make a new squad in IPL 2022. They last won the title in 2014 under Gautam Gambhir’s captaincy, and they are searching for their third. Ahead of the IPL auction, they have retained four of their top players. Andre Russel and Sunil Narine are their icon players, whereas Varun Chakravarthy and Venkatesh Iyer are also retained.

They now have 48 crores of the budget still left in their purse. Let’s have a look at five Indian players KKR may target in the upcoming IPL 2022 auction.

Aryan Khan in IPL auction 2022

Shahrukh Khan is not a part of the IPL 2022 auction, but the Khan family has made their presence known. Aryan Khan along with his sister Suhana Khan are present at the auction table along with the think tank of the KKR. Aryan was present in the last season as well, but the presence of Suhana has excited everyone. It is looking like the young generation is set to take over their father. The official page of KKR also posted the pic, and the Twitterati was happy as well.

The KKR side was quick to make their mark in the auction. They re-bought the Aussie test captain Pat Cummins for a price of 7.25 Cr. He fetched more than 15 Crore last time around, and this can be considered a bargain at this price.