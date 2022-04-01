SRK daughter name: Ananya Pandey and Aryan Khan supporting KKR at Wankhede Stadium

SRK daughter name: KKR co-owner Shahrukh Khan’s kids and other noted celebrities were seen in the stands during KKR vs. PBKS IPL 2022 match.

During the eighth match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Shreyas Iyer won the Toss and along expected lines, opted to field first against the Punjab Kings (PBKS).

While PBKS’ star overseas pacer Kagiso Rabada is set to play the first match for his franchise, KKR have dropped their Indian wicket-keeper batter Sheldon Jackson to accommodate an extra pacer in Shivam Mavi, perhaps to cover up for Andre Russell’s Overs with the latter injuring himself during the previous match.

Continuing with his purple patch in the tournament so far, KKR speedster Umesh Yadav was right on the money yet again, getting rid of Punjab skipper Mayank Agarwal (1 off 5) in the very first Over of the match.

Sri Lanka’s Bhanuka Rajapaksa (31 off 9) then got off to a flier the moment he arrived at the crease, smashing Mavi for 22 runs during the 4th Over, but eventually getting dismissed during the ultimate delivery of the Over to waste solid start.

SRK daughter name

Amidst all the action-packed contest between the two sides, a fair share of the limelight was also hogged by the presence of KKR co-owner and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s star kids.

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, and son Aryan Khan were spotted supporting their franchise from the stands at the Wankhede Stadium, along with a few of their close ones including Bollywood actor Ananya Panday.

Ananya Panday & Suhana Khan are here to cheer for KKR 💜💜 pic.twitter.com/HAtlEnjag2 — Sohom ᴷᴷᴿ (@AwaaraHoon) April 1, 2022

It is worth of a mention that both Suhana and Aryan were also seen taking active part during the IPL 2022 mega auction event in Bengaluru, which took place in February.

Ananya Pandey and Aryan Khan supporting KKR

cameraman mood mein hai pic.twitter.com/jj7XefiLIM — gautam (@itzgautamm) April 1, 2022

