Ashes Test Session Timings Today At Lord’s: What Is The Duration Of Lunch And Tea Breaks On Day 4?

Dixit Bhargav
|Published July 01, 2023

Ollie Robinson bowls to Usman Khawaja on Day 4. Photo Courtesy: Screengrab from Sony LIV

Ashes test session timings today have been tinkered with yet again to accommodate the loss of overs on a rain-affected third day of the ongoing second match of the series at the Lord’s. With only 13.4 overs possible in the evening session yesterday, it was mandatory for match officials to change the session timings in order to compensate for the overs lost.

As a result, bowlers have been handed with a hard task of bowling as many as 98.4 overs on Day 4. Even though they will get 30 additional minutes to achieve this target, it remains highly unlikely that they will be able to do the same primarily because of the fact that England don’t have a specialist spinner in their Playing XI.

Bowling with four specialist pacers, captain Ben Stokes and former captain Joe Root‘s part-time spin doesn’t guarantee an ideal over rate in a Test match. Furthermore, Australia also suffer a similar problem after spinner Nathan Lyon‘s calf injury.

What Is The Duration Of Lunch And Tea Breaks On Day 4?

Irrespective of the fact that the length of the first two sessions will be increased by 15 minutes, there won’t be any change to the duration of the lunch and tea breaks. As a result, players will break for 40 and 20 minutes for the two breaks respectively at Lord’s today.

Ashes Test Session Timings Today At Lord’s

It is noteworthy that the start of play was delayed by five minutes due to a brief last-minute rain interruption. The same will have an effect on the session timings for the remainder of the day as well.

First Session – 11:05 AM to 01:20 PM

Lunch Break – 01:20 PM to 02:00 PM

Second Session – 02:00 PM to 04:15 PM

Tea Break – 04:15 PM to 04:35 PM

Third Session – 04:35 PM to 06:35 PM

Extra Time – 06:35 PM to 07:05 PM

Stumps – 07:05 PM

While the aforementioned session timings are for local fans in the UK, Indians fans are advised to follow the below mentioned timings for July 1, 2023:

First Session – 03:35 PM to 05:50 PM

Lunch Break – 05:50 PM to 06:30 PM

Second Session – 06:30 PM to 08:45 PM

Tea Break – 08:45 PM to 09:05 PM

Third Session – 09:05 PM to 11:05 PM

Extra Time – 11:05 PM to 11:35 PM

Stumps – 11:35 PM

