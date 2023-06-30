Nathan Lyon Injury Update: Why Is Australian Spinner Not Bowling On Day 3?

Australia suffered a major blow on the second day of the ongoing Lord’s Test. Off-spinner Nathan Lyon injured himself shortly after the Tea break. Lyon was attempting a catch but pulled his calf in the process. He left the field after it and didn’t come back.

Vice-captain Steve Smith addressed the reporters after the day’s play and confirmed that the injury of Lyon is not looking good. Lyon has been a consistent figure in the Australian playing XI for 10 years now. He has not been left out since 2013 and this was his 100th Test match on the trot.

Be it dusty pitches, green tops, or any other surface in the world, the ace spinner has proved his value in every condition. He has bowled 13 overs in the game so far and his figures are 13-1-35-1. Lyon broke England’s opening stand by getting opener Zak Crawley out in the 18th over.

Nathan Lyon Injury Update

Smith has confirmed that Lyon will play no further part in the ongoing Test match. He was not sure about off-spinner’s availability in the rest of the series as well. Smith has insisted that losing Lyon is going to be a huge loss for the side as he has been one of their biggest match-winners.

“It wasn’t ideal. We’re going to miss Nathan this game and could miss him for a little while.”

Lyon has one of those bowlers who have always stood up in tricky conditions. He took eight wickets on a flat track in Edgbaston as well. Lyon was the only spinner in Australia’s XI and they will just have to rely on their pacers. They cannot replace him as well because substitutes are only allowed in case of concussions.

Who Can Replace Nathan Lyon in Ashes 2023?

Australian selectors named the initial squad for the first two Tests only and changes are now imminent. It is certain that a spinner will be added to the team after Lyon’s incident. Off-spinner Todd Murphy looks like the top candidate to replace Lyon and Smith said the same as well.

“Todd Murphy waiting in the wings who’s been bowling beautifully in the nets, and bowled really well in India when he got his opportunity as well.”

Murphy made his debut in the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 in India. He played all four Tests and scalped 14 wickets at an average and strike rate of 25.21 and 58.93, respectively. Former India captain Virat Kohli found it tough against the young spinner.