Ashleigh Gardner partner name: Is Ashleigh Gardner married?

Australia all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner is currently playing for Gujarat Giants in the Women’s Premier League 2023. She is one of the best in the business in women’s cricket at the moment, and there is curiosity among the fans regarding her relationship status.

Gardner was the second most expensive player in the Women’s IPL auction after Indian vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, where the Gujarat Giants bought her for a price of INR 3.2 crores.

Gardner is an indigenous Australian, and she got her roots from her mother. Gardner criticized Cricket Australia earlier this month for keeping a match on January 26, which she described as a “day of hurt and a day of mourning” for Indigenous Australians.

Ashleigh Gardner partner name

Gardner is a lesbian, and she is not married yet. Currently, she is in a relationship with Monica Wright. There aren’t a lot of details about Wright in the public domain and her Instagram handle is also a private account. Both of them started dating in 2021. Before Wright, Gardner was in a relationship with Bridget Patterson.

Patterson is also a cricketer, who represents South Australia Women and Adelaide Strikers Women. Patterson and Gardner started dating in 2019, but they broke up in 2021. The reason behind the break up is not known yet. Patterson has also moved ahead in her life, and she is currently in a relationship with Courtney Neale. Neale is a right-arm pacer of Victoria in domestic cricket.

Ashleigh Gardner family details

Kate Goodwin is Gardner’s mother, and she comes from the Muruwari community. The Muruwari community is a tribe from rural New South Wales. Jim Gardner is Ashleigh’s father, and she also has an elder brother named Aaron.

Gardner used to play multiple sports during her childhood, but her father and brother loved that cricket which influenced her as well. In 2022, she won the Belinda Clarke Medal for being the best Australian Women’s cricketer of the year.