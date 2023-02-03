“Couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate the King Australia”: Michael Vaughan advocates for Shane Warne to replace Queen Elizabeth on the new $5 note

The Australian government is set to change the portrait of the late Queen Elizabeth II on the $5 notes. It is also confirmed that King Charles III will also not feature on the new design. The Reserve Bank of Australia has informed that the new design of the notes will pay tribute to the culture of the indigenous Australians.

The Reserve Bank has decided to update the $5 banknote to feature a new design that honours the culture and history of the First Australians,’ a statement read.

Queen Elizabeth II was on the Australian notes since 1953, but she passed away last year. The government have said that they will consult with the people as well about who to replace on the currency notes. And one name that is getting popular for the same is the late Australian spinner, Shane Warne. Former England’s captain Michael Vaughan has also advocated for the same.

Michael Vaughan advocates for Shane Warne to replace Queen Elizabeth on the new $5 note

Michael Vaughan went on Twitter and shared a demo of the Australian $5 note with Warne’s portrait on it. He called Warne as the “King of Australia” and believes there will be no better way to celebrate the King.

“Couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate the King Australia,” Michael Vaughan Tweeted.

Couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate the King Australia .. 👍👍 #Australia pic.twitter.com/iGMoxnuem1 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 2, 2023

Warne was one of the greatest players in Australian cricket history, and he passed away earlier from a suspected heart attack. He left a rich legacy behind him, and the cricketing fraternity was in shock when the legend passed away. He was the first cricketer in the history of test cricket to scalp 700 Test wickets.

Apart from Vaughan, a lot of people on Twitter have also vouched for Warne to replace the Queen on the note. It will be interesting to see whether the government will take this step or not.

Australian women’s team cricketer Ashleigh Gardner comes from an indigenous background, and she condemned the Australian Women’s team playing on Australia Day (26th January). She said it is a “day of hurt and a day of mourning” for the indigenous tribe, and this day should be used to educate people about Australia’s history.