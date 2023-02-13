Costliest WPL player 2023 auction: Most expensive player in Womens IPL auction 2023 full list [UPDATED]

WPL 2023 auction has already become a life-changing event for some players.

India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana became the first-ever cricketer to be both up for auction and find a buyer in the ongoing historic Women’s Premier League 2023 auction.

Mandhana, who was among the 24 players with a highest base price of INR 50 lakh, initiated a bidding war between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Earning more than one-fourth of Royal Challengers’ purse, Mandhana will earn INR 3.4 crore in WPL 2023.

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur followed her deputy in the auction to become the second consecutive player alluring interest from Mumbai. Although Delhi Capitals also showed immense interest in Kaur, the 33-year old player will play for MI after they spent INR 1.8 crore to acquire her services.

A bumper marquee set for the RCB witnessed them also buying New Zealand all-rounder Sophie Devine for her base price of INR 50 lakh. The franchise also managed to bag Australia all-rounder Elysse Perry for a whopping amount of INR 1.7 crore.

Australia all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner joined Mandhana in terms of becoming the second player to earn a pay cheque in excess of INR 3 crore at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai, today. Following bids from MI and UP Warriorz, Gardner was eventually bought by Gujarat Giants. Warriorz, meanwhile, managed to pick England spinner Sophie Ecclestone for INR 1.8 crore.

West Indies captain Hayley Mathews became the first player to remain unsold in the inaugural WPL auction. Fourth player to be up for grabs, Mathews could find a buyer later in the day.

Costliest WPL player 2023 auction [UPDATED]

Smriti Mandhana – INR 3.4 crore – Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Ashleigh Gardner – INR 3.2 crore – Gujarat Giants.

Nat Sciver-Brunt – INR 3.2 crore – Mumbai Indians.

Deepti Sharma – INR 2.6 crore – UP Warriorz.

Jemimah Rodrigues – INR 2.2 crore – Delhi Capitals.

Shafali Verma – INR 2 crore – Delhi Capitals.