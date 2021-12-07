“Ask them to spell my name correctly brother”: Kevin Pietersen replies hilariously to Mayank Agarwal as he shares his name at Wankhede stadium honour’s board

Kevin Pietersen replies hilariously to Mayank Agarwal after latter shares his name at Wankhede Stadium’s honour’s board upon hitting a ton.

India’s star with the bat during the second Test match against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai- Mayank Agarwal has joined the elite list of cricketers having scored a century at the iconic venue.

His scores of 150 off 311 deliveries and 62 off 108 deliveries in first and second innings respectively at a wicket which had significant purchase for both the pacers and spinners, was instrumental in India winning their record 14th consecutive series victory at home- by defeating New Zealand by 372 runs- their biggest ever in terms of runs.

Agarwal hence, on Tuesday, took to his social media handle to share his name inscribed at the Honour’s board of the Wankhede stadium, which includes some prominent giants of the game like Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Rahul Dravid, and the former England batter Kevin Pietersen.

Agarwal posted a picture of himself looking at the list of players with which he shares the record with, at his social media handle.

“This isn’t just a name on a board. This is all the hardwork culminating into something that goes beyond. Playing Test cricket and contributing to a win for your country is everything for someone who grew up worshipping the game. It’s an honour to be named alongside so many greats,” wrote Mayank as the caption to his picture.

The list, which also included Kevin Pietersen’s name was apparently spelled wrong by the authority concerned at the Wankhede. The name read ‘K P Pieterson’ instead of ‘K P Pietersen’.

The 41-yeR-old was quick to notice the error on the board, and hilariously replied to Mayank’s post, requesting them to spell his name correctly.

Please ask them to spell my name correctly brother! 🤣 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) December 7, 2021

Pietersen had smashed a total of 186 runs in the first innings against India during England’s second Test match at Wankhede in November 2012. Courtesy his innings, England had decimated India by 10 wickets in the match, and later even went on to win the series 2-1 in the four-match Test series.