“Unfortunate not to have played in England”: Mayank Agarwal regrets missing the series against England post scoring century vs New Zealand in Mumbai Test

Mayank Agarwal regrets missing the Away series versus England this year due to injury after a sublime knock against Kiwis in the Mumbai Test.

Day 1 of the second Test match between New Zealand and India at Mumbai’s iconic Wankhede stadium belonged arguably to team India’s opening batter Mayank Agarwal.

Smashing an unbeaten century knock of 120* off 246 deliveries, Mayank was all over the Kiwi bowlers like a rash after a not-so-fluent start to the opening day’s play.

Struggling to find his hands early on, Agarwal hung in there with Shubman Gill doing much of the scoring during the 80-run stand for the first wicket. But soon, India not only lost Gill (44), but also their mainstays- skipper Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara for the scores of naught in quick succession.

It was at this point that Agarwal took the onus upon him to steer the Indian ship back to safe waters along with Shreyas Iyer (18 off 41 deliveries) and later with wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha (25* off 53 deliveries) to end the day’s play on a high posting 221/4.

Post his knock, while addressing the press, the 30-year-old from Karnataka relished his knock but also expressed his regret for having missed a great opportunity in England this year, due to injury before the first Test of the five-match series.

Mayank Agarwal regrets missing the Away series versus England

Expressing his regret upon missing an opportunity to make a mark for himself against England this year, Agarwal exclaimed that he had no option but to accept his fate, and continue to work hard on his game.

“It was unfortunate for me not to have played in England – I got hit and there is nothing much I could do about it, I accepted it and continue to work hard in my process and game,” said Agarwal post the end of Day’s play while addressing the press.

ᴍᴏᴍᴇɴᴛ ᴏꜰ ᴛʜᴇ ᴅᴀʏ! 👏 👏 How special was that batting display from Mayank Agarwal on Day 1 at Wankhede! 👍 👍#TeamIndia #INDvNZ @Paytm pic.twitter.com/cbrGQUIwfa — BCCI (@BCCI) December 3, 2021

It is worth mentioning that the 30-year-old was indeed a part of the Indian squad that toured England for a 5-match Test series in August-September this year.

Agarwal was ruled out of the first Test against England at Trent Bridge after a blow to the helmet in training had left him with a suspected concussion.

He took no further part in the series, as his replacement at the opening slot- KL Rahul made fruitful use of the opportunity scoring a half-century in the first innings of the Test followed by a century at Lord’s in the second Test.