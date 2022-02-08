Associate players IPL auction 2022: Full list of players from Associate Nations in IPL 2022 mega auction

Associate players IPL auction 2022: A total of seven players from Associate nations have been shortlisted for the upcoming mega auction.

The highly anticipated mega auction of the 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to commence on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru.

To brush up with the details, a total of 590 players have been shortlisted to go under the hammer during the two-day event. The final list of players were trimmed down to half, with a total of 1,214 cricketers having registered initially.

The final list comprises 228 capped players, 335 uncapped ones and 7 cricketers from the associate nations.

Off these 7 players, three hail from Namibia, a couple from Scotland, and one each from Nepal and the USA.

Associate players IPL auction 2022

David Wiese

Having made his International debut for Namibia in the recently concluded T20 World Cup in UAE, David Wiese is the most renowned and experienced name in the T20 circuit from the Associate Nations’ list.

In the IPL, the all-rounder has played a total of 15 matches, scoring 127 runs at an average of 31.75 for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in 2015-2016. The 36-year-old also picked 16 wickets at an average of 25.13 for the franchise.

He will be available at INR 50 Lakh during the mega auction.

JJ Smit

This 26-year-old bowling all-rounder was the vice-captain of the Namibian side that made it through to the Super 12 stage of the 2021 T20 World Cup in UAE.

In his 26 T20Is, the left-arm pacer has picked up 23 wickets at an average of 22.08, and economy rate of 6.94.

He will be available for INR 20 Lakh during the mega auction.

Ruben Trumpelmann

This 24-year-old left-arm pacer from Namibia had grabbed quite a few eyeballs during the 2021 T20 World Cup with his remarkable opening Over against Scotland, where he sent three batters packing.

Courtesy of his spell of 3/17, Namibia won the game comfortably by 4 wickets.

In his 10 T20Is, Trumpelmann has picked up 10 wickets at an average of 26.00 and an economy rate of 7.22.

Sandeep Lamichhane

This 21-year-old spinner from Nepal is arguably right up there in terms of skill and experience among the seven associate players in the upcoming IPL.

Having recently elected as the skipper of the Nepal national side, Lamichhane had created history in 2018 by becoming the first Nepalese players to be sold during an IPL auction. He was bought at INR 20 Lakh by Delhi Daredevils.

During the season, he picked up 5 wickets across 3 matches at a decent average of 16.40.

He will be available for INR 40 Lakh during the mega auction.

Ali Khan

This 31-year-old right-arm pacer too, had created history in 2020 by becoming the first player from the States to be signed by an IPL team (Kolkata Knight Riders). However, a side strain injury meant that Khan could not get a game in that season.

In his 5 T20Is for USA, Khan has picked up 5 wickets at an average of 25.40. He has been a consistent name in the Caribbean Premier League, and had come up with a decent performance during last year’s Abu Dhabi T10 league as well.

He will be available for INR 40 Lakh during the mega auction.

Safyaan Sharif

Sharif was a part of the Scotland side which made it through to the Super 12 stage of the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup.

Rich in experience, the 30-year-old has played 53 matches for his country and has picked up 61 wickets at an average of 24.09.

Placed in the all-rounder category, Sharif will be available for INR 20 Lakh during the mega auction.

Brad Wheal

Alongside Safyaan Sharif, 25-year-old pacer Brad Wheal was also an integral part of the Scotland pace attack during the 2021 T20 World Cup.

In his 14 T20Is for Scotland, Wheal has picked up 13 wickets at an average of 31.07.

The right-arm pacer has placed himself in the INR 50 Lakh bidding category ahead of the mega auction.