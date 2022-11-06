Attendance at MCG today: What is today match crowd attendance for IND vs ZIM match at Melbourne Cricket Ground?

On the back of yet another Suryakumar Yadav special knock followed by a clinical display of bowling performance, team India have defeated Zimbabwe by 71 runs in what turned out to be a lopsided contest in the end, during the final ‘Super 12’ match of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022.

Smashing his third half-century in the tournament, Yadav smashed 61 unbeaten runs off mere 25 deliveries with the help of 6 Fours and 4 Sixes, to help India with a power finish to the total of 186/5 in their 20 Overs.

Earlier, KL Rahul (51 off 35) too smashed his second-consecutive half-century of the ongoing World Cup, to get back to his much-needed form ahead of the semi-final.

India had already made it through to the semis after Netherlands, earlier in the day, humbled South Africa with a huge upset by defeating them with a 13-run margin at the Adelaide Oval.

A win has ensured that India top the ‘Super 12 Group 2’ with 8 points under their belt.

Attendance at MCG today

The spectators’ official attendance at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) today during the India versus Zimbabwe ‘Super 12’ contest was 82,507, as confirmed by the venue’s official Twitter handle.

As per an earlier estimate on Saturday from one of the journalists at the venue, around 88,000 people were expected to arrive at the MCG even to witness India play against a low-ranked Zimbabwe. The expected massive turnout perhaps had to do with the fact that India were supposed to defeat Zimbabwe in order to make it through to the semi-final.

However, the reason for a few thousand dip in attendance perhaps had to do with the fact that India had already booked their semi-final ticket before their match, after Netherlands earlier surprised the Cricketing fraternity with a huge upset, crashing the latter out of the tournament, while helping India go through.

During the India-Pakistan match at this venue a few days ago, more than 90,000 fans had graced the stadium with their appearance.