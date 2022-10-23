India vs Pakistan match attendance today: Today match crowd attendance at Melbourne Cricket Ground

India vs Pakistan match attendance today: Crowd at the MCG turned out as expected, as India and Pakistan played out a game for the ages.

There are folklores, and then there are Cricketing scripts like the one which played out at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) today. If only the words ‘agony’ and ‘ecstasy’ had better superlatives, the ones on display at the match venue on October 24, 2022 should be fittingly patented as a priceless memory for the upcoming generation of Cricket lovers.

It was India up against Pakistan on Sunday night in the city of Melbourne, in the first ‘Super 12 Group 2’ match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2022, and the one that lived up to the billing of each of the spectators witnessing the encounter.

Team India looked down and out with the scorecard reading 31/4 at one point, en route the decent enough target of 160 runs handed by Pakistan after they were invited to bat first.

The Kohli-Pandya magic unravels

Post this stage, the fans were in for some magic which steadily started to build-up, akin the partnership between India’s undisputed star of the day Virat Kohli (82* off 53), and the maverick allrounder Hardik Pandya (40 off 37), who made way for a run-chase which will be arguably remembered till this sport exists .

The duo stitched together a 113-run partnership off 78 deliveries for the fifth wicket under immense pressure to say the least, which lasted right till the beginning of the ultimate Over of the match. The stand is also the highest-ever for India versus Pakistan in a T20I .

Despite it all, team India still required 54 runs off the final four Overs, and then 28 off 8 deliveries at one stage. It was at this juncture that Kohli unleashed his clinical potential best by smashing back-to-back Sixes off Pakistan’s best pacer on the day, Haris Rauf, to bring the equation down to 16 required off the last Over.

Amidst all the drama that unfolded during the final Over, it was Ravichandran Ashwin who hit the winning runs with one run required off the final delivery.

India vs Pakistan match attendance today

The fans started to pour in numbers at least a couple of hours ahead of the clash, in what was a sold out Cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) today.

As per the official figures, the total attendance during the India-Pakistan World Cup clash today was 90,293.

No points for guessing that it was more than worth the four-hour period spent by each of these spectators at the match venue.

More than 90,000 in attendance during #PakistanVsIndia match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia. PC: @faizanlakhani #GeoNews pic.twitter.com/Hu2nOi6yeX — Geo English (@geonews_english) October 23, 2022

And Yes that’s the way we celebrate … crazy atmosphere in Melbourne pic.twitter.com/5Scnkv05Qn — 🇮🇳 Sanjit 🇦🇺 (@jsigns4u) October 23, 2022

