Which teams have qualified in T20 World Cup semi final: Which team will India play against in semi final of 2022 World Cup?

During the 42nd match of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022, team India have defeated Zimbabwe by 71 runs to top the ‘Super 12 Group 2’ and thereby advance through to the semi-final.

After a couple of blistering knocks off the bats of KL Rahul (51 off 35) and Suryakumar Yadav (61* off 25), which took them to a healthy total of 186/5, the Indian seamers broke the back of the Zimbabwean run-chase, by picking three wickets within the Powerplay.

An entertaining partnership between Sikandar Raza (34 off 24) and Ryan Burl (35 off 22) worth 60 (35) for the sixth wicket, did help them go past the 100-run mark, but it was never going to be enough as Zimbabwe were bundled out on a paltry 115 in 17.2 Overs.

Ravichandran Ashwin (4-0-22-3) was the pick of the Indian bowlers, with Hardik Pandya (3-0-16-2) and Mohammed Shami (2-0-14-2) also chipping in with a couple of wickets.

Netherlands’ victory help Pakistan and India qualify for semis

The ‘Super 12’ stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup arguably witnessed the biggest upset on Sunday, when Netherlands defeated South Africa by 13 runs at the Adelaide Oval to throw the latter out of the tournament.

The aforementioned result acted as a welcome surprise of the highest order for Bangladesh and Pakistan, who squared-off next in a virtual quarterfinal contest due to the aforementioned result.

With Pakistan winning the contest by 5 wickets at the same venue, they became the second team to miraculously book their semi-final berth from ‘Group 2’ alongside India, who automatically qualified for the same post the Netherlands victory even before squaring off against Zimbabwe.

India’s victory has made them the eventual table-toppers of the group with 6 points, with Pakistan placed below them with 6 points.

Which teams have qualified in T20 World Cup semi final

While India and Pakistan qualify from ‘Group 2’, England and New Zealand qualified from ‘Group 1’ earlier, after both the teams won their respective final ‘Super 12’ matches against Sri Lanka and Ireland respectively.

New Zealand, England, and Australia were tied on 7 points each after the ‘Super 12’ stage, but only the Kiwis and England go through with a positive Net Run Rate (NRR).

New Zealand with an NRR of +2.113 finish as the table-toppers, while England finished second with an NRR of +0.473.

Which team will India play against in semi final of 2022 World Cup?

India (Group 2 topper) will now face England (Group 1 runner-up) in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022 on November 10, at the Adelaide Oval.

Pakistan (Group 2 runner-up) will lock horns against New Zealand (Group 1 topper) a day earlier on November 9, at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).