Auckland weather today Eden Park: What is Auckland weather forecast for India vs Australia Women’s World Cup match?

Auckland weather today: The SportsRush presents before you the weather prediction for India vs Australia Women’s World Cup match.

Individual half-centuries by captain Mithali Raj (67), batter Yastika Bhatia (59) and vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur (57*) have powered India Women to a fighting 277/7 in 50 overs in the ongoing 18th match of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022.

Asked to bat first by Australia Women captain Meg Lanning, India had lost their opening batters Smriti Mandhana (10) and Shafali Verma (12) by the sixth over.

While a 130-run partnership between Bhatia and Raj for the third wicket brought the Indian innings back on track, a quickfire 47-ball 64-run partnership for the seventh wicket between Kaur and all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar (34) served the required purpose for India in the third powerplay. Kaur and Vastrakar hitting seven fours and two sixes between them has it in it to challenge an in-form Australian unit.

Very much a touch player – Yastika Bhatia; she will remember this innings at Eden Park for a long, long time. Well played. #CWC22 #INDvAUS @BCCIWomen — Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) March 19, 2022

Auckland weather today Eden Park

Considering today’s weather prediction for Auckland and nearby areas, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that the weather gods have been quite lenient to allow uninterrupted play thus far.

However, an affirmative start to the Australian innings might face a rain interruption as the evening progresses. While there has been no indication of rainfall at the Eden Park for now, Auckland weather forecast predicts some to happen tonight.

It is worth mentioning that there’s a 40% – 70% rain probability in Auckland for the remainder of the day. A match which is expected to go down to the wire will become all the more interesting assuming rain pours down at some point in time on Saturday.

Hourly Eden Park Auckland weather today

07:00 PM – 19 degree (Pleasant).

08:00 PM – 20 degree (Pleasant).

09:00 PM – 20 degree (Pleasant).

10:00 PM – 19 degree (Pleasant).

11:00 PM – 19 degree (Pleasant).