AUS vs SL T20 Head to Head Record | Australia vs Sri Lanka T20I Stats | Sydney T20I

AUS vs SL T20 Head to Head Record: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the first AUS vs SL T20I.

Australia and Sri Lanka are all set to lock horns in a five-match T20I series down under from tomorrow. It will be after more than two years that these two nations will play a bilateral T20I against each other.

Sydney Cricket Ground, which had hosted the fourth Ashes 2021-22 Test match last month, will be hosting a T20I after more than 14 months. Australia, who have played nine T20Is at this venue between 2007-2020, have won five and lost three. Sri Lanka, who have played 19 ODIs and a Test in Sydney over the years, will be playing their first-ever T20I here.

While Australia have a slender lead to flaunt in T20I head-to-head record against Sri Lanka, the visitors would be gaining confidence from the fact that they have a better head-to-head record in Australia. However, apart from the strength of their current world champion squad, Australia also have an advantage in the form of not losing a T20I against Sri Lanka in the last half-a-decade.

AUS vs SL T20 Head to Head Record

Total number of matches played: 17

Matches won by AUS: 9

Matches won by SL: 8

Matches played in Australia: 9 (AUS 4, SL 5)

Matches played in Sri Lanka: 4 (AUS 2, SL 2)

Most runs for AUS: 286 (Glenn Maxwell)

Most runs for SL: 117 (Dinesh Chandimal)

Most wickets for AUS: 16 (Adam Zampa)

Most wickets for SL: 4 (Dasun Shanaka)

Most catches for AUS: 6 (Steven Smith)

Most catches for SL: NA

The last Australia vs Sri Lanka T20I was played during the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Australia spinner Adam Zampa, their T20I highest wicket-taker against Sri Lanka, had registered match-winning bowling figures of 4-0-12-2 which reduced the opposition to 154/6 in 20 overs.

Australia batter David Warner’s 19th T20I half-century was enough to power his team to a 7-wicket victory in the 17 overs.