Australia vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I Live Telecast Channel in India and Australia: When and where to watch AUS vs SL Sydney T20I?

Australia vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I Live Telecast Channel: The SportsRush presents before you the timing and live streaming details of first AUS vs SL T20I.

The first T20I of the ongoing Sri Lanka’s tour of Australia will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground tomorrow. In what will be the first men’s white-ball international match of this Australian summer, defending champions Australia will be playing for the first time since lifting their maiden T20 title last year in the UAE.

Readers must note that Australia and Sri Lanka will be playing a bilateral T20I series for the seventh time. Despite having an edge over Australia in this format on the back of a 4-2 series score, it is worth mentioning that Sri Lanka’s last T20I victory against Australia had come almost half-a-decade ago.

As far as the respective Playing XIs are concerned, Australia have announced theirs on the eve of the match handing a debut to batter Josh Inglis. While Sri Lanka refrained from revealing their exact combination, batter Kusal Mendis will be unavailable after testing positive for COVID-19.

Australia vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I Live Telecast Channel in India and Australia

Sony Sports Network, which has been televising international cricket in India for sometime now, will be broadcasting Sri Lanka’s tour of Australia 2022 as well.

Unlike matches featuring the Indian cricket team or the Ashes, Australia vs Sri Lanka T20Is will only be available in English commentary on Sony SIX in India.

For fans who prefer to stream live cricket, they can log in to Sony’s streaming application named Sony LIV. It is worth mentioning that fans no longer have the option of watching the match on Airtel Xstream app as Sony Network’s channels are no longer available on this platform.

Lock your Friday plans as Sri Lanka’s tour of Australia starts tomorrow! ⚔️ AUS v SL, 5 T20s.

⏰ 1:40 PM

📺 SONY SIX#T20 #SriLanka #Australia #Cricket pic.twitter.com/8ABfdkONot — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) February 10, 2022

Much like the Indian fans, Sri Lankan fans will also be able to follow this series via Sony Sports Network. Exact channel, however, might differ. As far as the local fans in Australia are concerned, they will be able to watch Sydney T20I on Foxtel and Kayo Sports.

Date – 11/02/2022 (Friday).

Match start Time – 01:40 PM (India) and 07:10 PM (Australia).

TV Channel – Sony SIX (India), Fox Cricket (Australia) and Sony Sports Network (Sri Lanka).

Online platform – Sony LIV (India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Afghanistan, Bhutan and Mauritius) and Kayo Sports (Australia).