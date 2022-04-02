AUS W vs ENG W Head to Head Record in ODIs: Australia vs England Women’s World Cup stats

AUS W vs ENG W Head to Head: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for AUS-W vs ENG-W World Cup final.

The final match of the ongoing ICC Women’s World Cup will be played between Australia Women and England Women tomorrow. The 30-day tournament will come to an end with the last match in Christchurch on Sunday.

Only unbeaten team in this tournament, Australia will be oozing with confidence primarily due to their stupendous current form. Defending champions England, on the other hand, have won five matches in a row after losing their first three matches to register a shocking start to their World Cup campaign.

As far as playing at the Hagley Oval is concerned, Australia have won and lost a WODI each at this venue but will be playing their first match at this venue after as many as 22 years. England, who’ve played three Christchurch WODIs in the last 13 months, have never lost a one-day match here.

AUS W vs ENG W Head to Head Record in ODIs

Total number of matches played: 82

Matches won by AUS-W: 56

Matches won by ENG-W: 22

Matches played in New Zealand: 11 (AUS-W 9, ENG-W 0)

Matches played at a neutral venue: 18 (AUS-W 15, ENG-W 0)

Matches played in ICC Women’s World Cup: 18 (AUS-W 12, ENG-W 4)

Matches played as tournament finals: 4 (AUS-W 2, ENG-W 1)

Most runs for AUS-W: 871 (Meg Lanning)

Most runs for ENG-W: 696 (Heather Knight)

Most wickets for AUS-W: 39 (Elysse Perry)

Most wickets for ENG-W: 34 (Katherine Brunt)

Most catches for AUS-W: 16 (Alyssa Healy)

Most catches for ENG-W: 9 (Heather Knight)

The last Australia Women vs England Women ODI was played in Hamilton four weeks ago. Australia, who have won their last five WODIs against England, had emerged as the victorious side last month as well.

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).