IND W vs SA W Head to Head Record in ODIs | India Women vs South Africa Women ODI Stats | Christchurch ODI

IND W vs SA W Head to Head Record: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the IND-W vs SA-W WODI.

The 28th match of the ongoing ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 will be played between India Women and South Africa Women in Christchurch tomorrow.

An overall victory for the tournament can be declared from the fact that the last league match has it in it to decide the semi-finalists. Currently at the fifth position on the points table on the back of winning and losing three matches each, India face a must-win situation in order to qualify for the next round.

Meanwhile, South Africa have not only qualified but have also cemented their second spot after winning four and losing one out of their six matches so far. In what is a mere dead-rubber for them, the Proteas would be wanting to extend both their World Cup form and recent record against India (four wins in last five matches).

All the best to the #MomentumProteas for the #CWC22 semis! You’ve made us proud throughout the tournament and we will continue to back you right to the very end. 🇿🇦🏏🏆 pic.twitter.com/4qwnZlc5YK — Anrich Nortje (@AnrichNortje02) March 25, 2022

While India have won both their WODIs at the Hadley Oval thus far, South Africa had ended on the losing side of their solitary WODI here. However, it is noteworthy that both these teams will be playing a Christchurch WODI after as many as 22 years.

IND W vs SA W Head to Head Record in ODIs

Total number of matches played: 27

Matches won by IND-W: 15

Matches won by SA-W: 11

Matches played in India: 12 (IND-W 6, SA-W 6)

Matches played in South Africa: 11 (IND-W 6, SA-W 4)

Matches played at a neutral venue: 4 (IND-W 3, SA-W 1)

Most runs for IND-W: 814 (Mithali Raj)

Most runs for SA-W: 579 (Lizelle Lee)

Most wickets for IND-W: 34 (Jhulan Goswami)

Most wickets for SA-W: 23 (Shabnim Ismail)

Most catches for IND-W: 10 (Deepti Sharma)

Most catches for SA-W: 13 (Trisha Chetty)

The last India Women vs South Africa Women ODI was played a year ago. South Africa, who had registered a 4-1 series victory in Lucknow, had won the last match by 5 wickets after sealing a 189-run chase in the penultimate over.

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).