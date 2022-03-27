Cricket

Why is Jhulan Goswami not playing today’s Women’s World Cup match between India and South Africa in Christchurch?

Why is Jhulan Goswami not playing today's Women's World Cup match between India and South Africa in Christchurch?
Dixit Bhargav

Previous Article
“I’m too stupid to rebound like Dennis Rodman”: Steven Adams compares his rebounding tactic of ‘just standing there’ to the Bulls legend’s ‘science’
Next Article
"Joel Embiid and James Harden are fouled because other teams cannot stop them!": Daryl Morey destroys Ty Lue and the Clippers, says their offense would rank 30th without free throws
Cricket Latest News
Why is Jhulan Goswami not playing today's Women's World Cup match between India and South Africa in Christchurch?
Why is Jhulan Goswami not playing today’s Women’s World Cup match between India and South Africa in Christchurch?

Jhulan Goswami not playing: The veteran Indian pacer has had to miss her first-ever World…