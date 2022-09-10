Australia cricket vice captain: 3 cricketers who can replace Aaron Finch as AUS ODI captain

Australia cricket vice captain: The SportsRush looks at the 3 possible candidates to replace Aaron Finch as the new ODI captain of Australia.

Australian ODI captain Aaron Finch has announced his retirement from ODI cricket. The 3rd ODI between Australia and New Zealand in Cairns will be Finch’s last ODI match. However, he will continue to play T20Is for Australia and will lead his side in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Finch has been struggling to find his form with the bat in ODIs this year and has managed to score just 169 runs in 13 innings at 13.00 with the help of a single half-century. Overall, Finch possesses some great numbers but his recent form forced him to retire from the format.

With ICC World Cup 2023 less than a year away, the Australian team will go into the tournament with a new captain. Steve Smith is the designated vice-captain of the test team, but there is no designated vice-captain of the ODI team. Earlier Alex Carey and Josh Hazlewood used to be the vice-captains, but there is no concrete successor to Finch in white-ball cricket.

ALSO READ: Usman Khawaja’s message to Aaron Finch

Let’s have a look at three contenders who can replace Finch as Australia’s ODI captain.

Aaron Finch. What a sensational ODI career! ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/2dAiUch8Cs — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) September 10, 2022

Australia cricket vice captain

Alex Carey

Alex Carey was one of the vice-captains picked for Australia under Aaron Finch, and he even led Australia on the West Indies tour when Finch was not a part of the squad. Carey is now a regular part of the Australian white-ball team, and he is a strong candidate for the role as well.

Even in the BBL, he takes care of the Adelaide Strikers side when their regular captain Travis Head remains unavailable.

David Warner

David Warner was scrapped from the leadership unit of the Australian team after the sandpaper gate. Smith is back in the leadership group, but Warner’s captaincy ban is still not officially lifted by the board. However, he has been backed to be in the leadership group by some of the former cricketers as well.

Recently, Warner also said that he is open to returning to the leadership unit and is waiting for the board to reach him. Warner is a tried and tested captain, and it can be a great chance for him to return to the role.

Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins has not been a contender to lead in the white-ball format, but his recent success with the red-ball makes an eligible candidate for the same. Australia won the Ashes under Cummins, whereas they also managed to beat Pakistan in their home conditions.