“Loved playing together”: Usman Khawaja lauds Aaron Finch for a great career post his ODI retirement

Aaron Finch has announced his retirement from ODI cricket and Usman Khawaja has lauded Finch for his brilliant ODI career.

Australian white-ball captain Aaron Finch has announced his retirement from ODI cricket. The 3rd ODI between New Zealand and Australia will be Finch’s last ODI match. Australia have already won the series, and they will aim to complete a white-wash over their Trans Tasman rivals.

“It has been a fantastic ride with some incredible memories,” Finch said on his retirement call.

“I have been extremely fortunate to be a part of some brilliant one-day sides. Equally, I have been blessed by all those I have played with and the many people behind the scenes.”

Finch will continue to play the T20I format, and he is set to lead Australia next month in the ICC T20 World Cup at home. Australia won the T20 World Cup last year under the captaincy of Finch only.

Usman Khawaja lauds Aaron Finch for a great ODI career

Australian opener Usman Khawaja has wished Aaron Finch the best for his ODI retirement. He has congratulated the Australian white-ball captain for a great ODI career and passed his wishes for his last ODI game on Sunday against New Zealand.

“Congrats Aaron Finch. Great career brother and loved playing together. Enjoy tomorrow mate,” Usman Khawaja tweeted.

Finch has failed to find his rhythm this year in ODI cricket, where he has managed to score just 169 runs in 13 innings at 13.00, where his highest score has been 62 runs. 0, 5, 5, 1, 15, 0 and 0 are Finch’s scores in the last 7 ODI innings, he has got out on five ducks in ODIs this year which is the worst ever performance by an Australian batter.

Although, despite his recent struggles, the overall performance of Aaron Finch in ODIs has been great. Finch has played 145 ODIs for Australia, where he has scored 5401 runs at 39.14, with the help of 30 half-centuries and 17 centuries. Only Ricky Ponting, Mark Waugh and David Warner have scored more ODI centuries than Finch among the Aussies.