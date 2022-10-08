Australia vs England 1st T20I Live Telecast Channel in India and England: When and where to watch AUS vs ENG Perth T20I?

Australia vs England 1st T20I Live Telecast Channel: The SportsRush presents before you the timing and live streaming details of 1st AUS vs ENG T20I.

The first of three T20Is of England’s tour of Australia 2022 will be played in Perth tomorrow. Having played a total of 20 T20Is till date, Australia and England will be playing one against each other after almost a year. Considering a close overall head-to-head record between them in this format, presuming a captivating series wouldn’t be the wrong thing to do on the eve of the first match.

Australia, who will be hosting England for a T20I series after almost nine years, will be hosting them for the fourth time in the shortest format. It was in January 2014 when Australia and England had last played a T20I series down under.

Readers must note that Australia haven’t won a T20I series against England since then. England, who’ve won the last three bilateral T20I series against Australia, have maintained an overall series lead of 4-2 over the years.

In what is going to be only the second T20I at the Perth Stadium, it will be the first one for the visitors. With some of their players having played a lot in Australia due to their respective Big Bash League stints in the recent years, expect England to challenge the world champions on each occasion across the next six days.

Australia vs England 1st T20I Live Telecast Channel in India and Australia

England’s tour of Australia 2022 will be televised by Sony Sports Network in India. Much like the recently concluded white-ball series in Australia featuring Zimbabwe, New Zealand and West Indies, Sony will allocate only one channel for this series as well.

Hence, Indian fans will have to tune in to Sony TEN 1 to watch the match in English commentary on Sunday. Readers must note that this series will only be broadcast in English commentary.

Sony LIV, Sony Network’s designated streaming platform, will be streaming these three T20Is with a paid subscription.

On the contrary, fans in England will be able to watch Perth and Canberra T20Is on BT Sport 1. Meanwhile, local fans in Australia will have to continue to use the services of Fox Cricket (television) and Kayo Sports (streaming app) for this series.

Some key preparation before the T20 World Cup 🏆 You can watch England’s three T20s against Australia on BT Sport 💥 pic.twitter.com/LMHndR9Hiv — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) October 8, 2022

Date – 09/10/2022 (Sunday).

Match start Time – 08:40 AM (England), 01:10 PM (India) and 03:40 PM (local).

TV Channel – Sony TEN 1 (India), BT Sport 1 (England) and Fox Sports (Australia).

Online platform – Sony LIV (India) and Kayo Sports (Australia).