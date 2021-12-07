Australia vs England Head to Head Test Ashes Records | AUS vs ENG Test Stats | Brisbane Test

Australia vs England Head to Head: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the first AUS vs ENG Test.

The 72nd Ashes series between Australia and England is all in readiness of beginning at the Gabba from tomorrow as the hosts will look to retain the urn for the second time in a row. Considering England’s shambolic Test record down under lately, Australia would be confident of doing the aforementioned despite playing under a new captain.

The last time when England had won a Test match in Australia was under Andrew Strauss more than a decade ago. England, who will be playing their 43rd Test series in Australia, would want to make amends for their last series loss here under the same captain. Readers must note that Joe Root will become the first-ever captain to lead England in two away Ashes series.

As far as playing in Brisbane is concerned, there is no hiding to Australia’s marvelous Test record which has seen them winning 40 and losing just nine out of their 63 Tests. England, on the other hand, have won four and lost 12 out of their 21 Tests at this venue with their last victory at the Gabba coming way back in 1986.

Australia vs England Head to Head Test Records

Total number of matches played: 351

Matches won by AUS: 146

Matches won by ENG: 110

Matches played in Australia: 180 (AUS 95, ENG 57)

Matches played in England: 171 (AUS 51, ENG 53)

Most runs for AUS (among current players): 2,800 (Steven Smith)

Most runs for ENG (among current players): 1,694 (Joe Root)

Most wickets for AUS: 118 (Stuart Broad)

Most wickets for ENG: 85 (Nathan Lyon)

Most catches for AUS: 35 (Steven Smith)

Most catches for ENG: 40 (Jonny Bairstow)

The last time when Australia and England had locked horns against each other in a Test match was at The Oval more than a couple of years ago. Chasing a 399-run target, Australia were bundled out for 263 in 77 overs as spinner Jack Leach and veteran pacer Stuart Broad had picked four wickets each on Day 4. Interestingly, one out of Leach or Broad is expected to sit out on Wednesday.