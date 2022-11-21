Australia vs England weather warnings Melbourne: Melbourne Cricket Ground weather forecast tomorrow November 22

A dead-rubber third Australia-England ODI will take place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground tomorrow. Last match of a successful England’s tour of Australia 2022 will also be the last ODI for both these teams in 2022.

Failing to defend their ICC T20 World Cup title at home earlier this month, Australia would be looking to win their third match in a row in the first series post a World Cup debacle in order to register a whitewash against World Champions England.

Having won both a bilateral T20I series and the T20 World Cup on this tour, England would be playing for pride and reputation to end their journey on a winning note.

Australia vs England weather warning Melbourne

Known for its rich sporting history, it is quite a pity that weather is the first thing which comes to mind before an international match in Melbourne these days.

With the MCG been host to as many as three consecutive rain-abandoned World Cup matches last month, weather concerns still persist with respect to the third ODI on Tuesday.

ALSO READ: Pitch report of Melbourne Cricket Ground for 3rd Australia vs England ODI

Although a cool and chilly day in Melbourne is expected to have temperature in the range of 14-17 degree, it would be really naive to ignore the severe weather warnings in the city.

If renowned weather portal AccuWeather is to be believed, there’s a 7% rain probability in the city throughout the playing hours. Hence, even if rain plays spoilsport to a certain extent, it is unlikely that an ODI match will get abandoned assuming the aforementioned weather warning don’t pose any last-minute massive threat.

Melbourne hourly weather

02:00 PM – 17 degree (Rain Probability – 7%).

03:00 PM – 17 degree (Rain Probability – 7%).

04:00 PM – 17 degree (Rain Probability – 7%).

05:00 PM – 17 degree (Rain Probability – 7%).

06:00 PM – 16 degree (Rain Probability – 7%).

07:00 PM – 16 degree (Rain Probability – 7%).

08:00 PM – 16 degree (Rain Probability – 7%).

09:00 PM – 15 degree (Rain Probability – 7%).

10:00 PM – 15 degree (Rain Probability – 7%).

11:00 PM – 14 degree (Rain Probability – 7%).