Australia won T20 World Cup: How many times Australia won T20 World Cup in the past?

Australia won T20 World Cup: Australia beat New Zealand by 8 wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium tonight.

Normal service appears to have resumed with respect to Australia winning white-ball World Cups. Having won three out of the first four ODI World Cups of this century, Australia have won another title after as many as six years.

A primary reason why Australia’s victory, on this particular occasion, is special is because they weren’t expected to lift the trophy. Not sure of qualifying for the semi-finals after losing to England, Australia have since emerged into a robust unit to beat Pakistan and New Zealand in the semi-final and final respectively.

Despite teams chasing successfully at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, a 173-run target was no mean task for the Aussies especially after they lost captain Aaron Finch (5) in the third over.

It was a match-winning 92-run partnership for the second wicket between opening batter David Warner (53) and all-rounder Mitchell Marsh (77*) which laid the foundation for an 8-wicket victory.

It was on the penultimate delivery of the penultimate over that all-rounder Glenn Maxwell (28*) reverse-swept Tim Southee for a boundary to win the match. Not just another match-winning shot, Maxwell’s boundary powered Australia to their first-ever T20 World Cup victory.

Most World Cup wins in Cricket

In the previous six T20 World Cups, Australia’s best performance had come more than a decade ago during the ICC World Twenty20 2010 in West Indies. Facing arch-rivals England in the final match in Barbados, Australia had failed to defend 148 runs back in the day.

Australia men have now won, Cricket World Cup

🏆 1987

🏆 1999

🏆 2003

🏆 2007

🏆 2015 Champions Trophy

🏆 2006

🏆 2009 T20 World Cup

🏆 2021 👏 Beasts of world cricket 🙌

All in all, this is Australia’s sixth white-ball World Cup victory (most by any team) in cricket. In addition to the World Cup, the Aussies also have a couple of Champions Trophy titled to their name.