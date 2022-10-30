Australia vs Ireland T20 head to head records: AUS vs IRE head to head in T20 history

Hosts and defending champions Australia will resume their crooked ICC T20 World Cup 2022 journey by hosting Ireland in Brisbane tomorrow. Only match to be played throughout the day in another rare instance, Australia and Ireland will resume their T20I rivalry after a decade.

Having played the last of their six ODIs against each other at a neutral venue in South Africa, players from both the countries will be playing against one another after more than six years.

It is worth mentioning that the match will only be the second Australia-Ireland T20I. The first and last one till date was played during ICC World Twenty20 2012. Chasing a 124-run target, Australia had registered a comfortable 7-wicket victory at the R Premdasa Stadium.

ALSO READ: Pitch report of Gabba, Brisbane, for Australia vs Ireland Super 12 match

In addition to the Irish duo of Paul Stirling and George Dockrell, Australian players namely David Warner, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins had all taken part in that match.

Going by their current Group 1 standings, Ireland are at a position above Australia. However, both the teams have quite a few common elements in number of matches played (3), matches won (1), matches lost (1), matches abandoned by rain (1) and negative individual NRR (Net Run Rate).

Australia vs Ireland T20 head to head records

Total number of matches played: 1

Matches won by AUS: 1

Matches won by IRE: 0

Matches played in Australia: 0 (AUS 0, IRE 0)

Matches played in ICC T20 World Cups: 1 (AUS 1, IRE 0)

AUS average score against ENG: 125

ENG average score against AUS: 123

Most runs for AUS: 26 (David Warner)

Most runs for IRE: 7 (Paul Stirling)

Most wickets for AUS: 2 (Mitchell Starc)

Most wickets for IRE: 1 (George Dockrell)

Most catches for AUS: 1 (Mitchell Starc, David Warner and Matthew Wade)

Most catches for IRE: NA

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).