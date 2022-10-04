Australia vs West Indies 1st T20I Live Telecast Channel in India and Australia: When and where to watch AUS vs WI Carrara T20I?

Australia vs West Indies 1st T20I Live Telecast Channel: The SportsRush presents before you the timing and live streaming details of 1st AUS vs WI T20I.

West Indies’ tour of Australia 2022 will commence with the first T20I to be played at the Carrara Oval tomorrow. Other than a two-match T20I series and ICC T20 World Cup 2022, West Indies will also be playing a two-match Test series down under.

In what is going to be the last T20I series for both the teams before the World Cup, it is needless to say they would want to make the most of these two T20Is.

Set to be the sixth bilateral T20I series between these two teams, it is noteworthy that West Indies have won three as compared to a solitary Australian series win. With the same also coming at home 12 years ago, T20I defending champions face an apt situation of registering a series victory this week.

A squad mildly affected by injuries, Australia are in likeliness of playing an extra bowling option for the first T20I. In such a situation, expect them to take the field without one of their specialist batters. West Indies, on the other hand, will also be without their complete 15-member squad due to logistical reasons.

Australia vs West Indies 1st T20I Live Telecast Channel in India and Australia

Sony Sports Network will be both televising and streaming West Indies’ tour of Australia 2022 for the Indian audiences. As was the case during Zimbabwe’s tour of Australia 2022 and New Zealand’s tour of Australia 2022 in this Australian summer, Sony will be broadcasting these matches only in English commentary.

Indian fans will be able to watch this series on their televisions on Sony TEN 1. The same has been confirmed by the network via a tweet an hour ago. Fans, who prefer to stream international cricket in India, can do so on Sony’s streaming application named Sony LIV.

As far as the local fans fans in Australia are concerned, they will be able to watch Carrara T20I on the tried and tested Fox Sports. Kayo Sports will be streaming this series for Australian fans.

Date – 05/10/2022 (Wednesday).

Match start Time – 01:40 PM (India) and 06:10 PM (local).

TV Channel – Sony TEN 1 (India) and Fox Sports (Australia).

Online platform – Sony LIV (India) and Kayo Sports (Australia).