Australia vs Zimbabwe pitch report Riverway Stadium ODI: AUS vs ZIM Tony Ireland Stadium Townsville pitch report

Australia vs Zimbabwe pitch report Riverway Stadium ODI: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of AUS vs ZIM 1st ODI

Australia will take on Zimbabwe in the 1st ODI of the 3-match ODI series at the Tony Ireland Stadium in Townsville.The Aussies have named a strong squad for the series. Zimbabwe would want to continue their good form in this series as well, and the eyes will be on Sikandar Raza yet again.

Australia have already announced their playing eleven for the same, where they have gone with 3 batters, 1 wicket-keeper, 4 all-rounders and 3 bowlers. Adam Zampa is the lone spinner of the side, whereas Cameron Green will be the 3rd pacer alongside Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc.

This is an important series for Zimbabwe as they are still aiming to qualify for the ICC World Cup in India next year. Although, if they want to win the matches, they will need to punch above their weights.

Australia vs Zimbabwe pitch report Riverway Stadium ODI

Tony Ireland Stadium in Townsville is hosting an ODI match after a span of almost 8 years. The last ODI at this ground was played in 2014 between Hong Kong and Papua New Guinea, where Hong Kong scored 261 runs in the 1st innings and PNG chased the target with 3 wickets to spare.

However, this ground has hosted some domestic games, and Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne played three of them last year. Labuschagne recently said that the pitch in Townsville will support the spinners according to his experience.

“We (Queensland) played here last year and the track was quite good,” Marnus Labuschagne said ahead of the 1st ODI.

“We ended up beating Tasmania in both the one-dayer and Shield game.”

“It did a little bit early but it was actually really good for the spinners…that was for Shield cricket so I think this wicket will be slightly flatter. Definitely here. Matt Kuhnemann took 10-for so I think spin is the way to go.”

No signs of jetlag from Sikandar Raza, who scored a century against India in Harare four days ago #AUSvZIM pic.twitter.com/CeenF4iHvV — Josh Schönafinger (@joshschon) August 27, 2022

Although, a fresh pitch is expected for this match, and the batters should have an advantage in this match for sure.