Australia Women vs England Women 1st T20I Live Telecast Channel in India and UK: When and where to watch Women’s Ashes 2022?

Australia Women vs England Women 1st T20I Live Telecast: The SportsRush presents before you the live streaming details of Women’s Ashes 2022.

The first T20I of the imminent Women’s Ashes 2022 between Australia and England will be played at the Adelaide Oval in a few hours from now.

For those who are unaware, Women’s Ashes is a multi-format series unlike the Men’s Ashes (five-match Test series). Women’s Ashes 2022 will see the two teams locking horns in three T20Is, one Test and three ODIs.

While winner of each white-ball match receives two points, winner of the one-off Test will receive four points. Hence, Women’s Ashes 2022 winner will be the team with most points at the end of the third ODI on February 8.

The intensity of Australia-England T20I rivalry can be observed from the fact that Australia have won 10 and England have won nine out of the 20 T20Is they’ve played against each other till date. Having said that, Australia hold a one-sided advantage at home winning seven and lost just a lone T20I against England Women.

A brief history of the Women’s Ashes 🔥@AlisonMitchell with a little journey through Lord’s as we get ready for the series 🙌#Ashes pic.twitter.com/NfP69EeS1q — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) January 19, 2022

Having last faced each other in this format during Australia Tri-Nation Women’s T20 Series a couple of years ago, the two teams would want to start on a winning note in Adelaide today. In their last five T20Is against each other, Australia have won three as compared to England’s two victories (including a super over victory in Canberra).

Australia Women vs England Women 1st T20I Live Telecast Channel in India and England

Sony Sports Network, which had most recently televised Men’s Ashes 2021-22 in India, will be broadcasting Women’s Ashes 2021-22 as well. As was the case in the men’s series, Sony have kept a couple of channels for Women’s Ashes.

In addition to the tried and tested Sony SIX, Women’s Ashes 2021-22 will also be available for public viewing on Sony TEN 1. However, both the channels will be televising matches in English commentary.

For people in India who prefer to stream live cricket, online users can log in to Sony’s streaming application named Sony LIV. It is worth mentioning that fans no longer have the option of watching the match on Airtel Xstream app as Sony Network’s channels are no longer available on this platform.

As far as the local fans in Australia are concerned, they will be able to watch Adelaide WT20Is on Foxtel and 7 Cricket. Fans in the UK will have to switch to BT Sport 1 to follow this series. Online fans in Australia and England will get to stream this series on BT Sport app and Kayo app respectively.

Date – 20/01/2022 (Thursday).

Match start Time – 08:10 AM (England), 01:40 PM (India) and 06:40 PM (Australia).

TV Channel – Sony SIX and Sony TEN 1 (India), BT Sport 1 HD (UK) and Foxtel and 7 Cricket (Australia).

Online platform – Sony LIV (India), BT Sport app (UK) and Kayo App (Australia).