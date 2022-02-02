“It’s shown that we can fight back and when we do go hard at them”: Heather Knight confident of winning ODI games to regain the Women’s Ashes

Women’s Ashes: English captain Heather Knight is confident that their team can win all three ODIs to regain the Ashes.

The Women’s Ashes has reached its business end. Australia won the first T20I game, but the other two T20Is got abandoned due to rain in Adelaide. The Test match at Canberra also ended in a draw between two games. It is now time for the three games ODI series between both sides. Canberra will host the first ODI, whereas Melbourne will host the remaining two.

Australia currently leads 6-4 in the multi-format series. If England wants to regain the Ashes, they will have to win all three ODI games. The Australian side has just lost a single ODI game since Ashes 2017. They went on to win continuous 26 games in that period. So, the English side has a herculean task ahead of them in order to regain the Ashes.

Heather Knight believes England can regain Women’s Ashes

After a close test game, Heather Knight believes that the English team can regain the Ashes. She has said that the belief in the team is excellent after the test game. At one stage, England were cruising for the win, but the spell of Annabel Sutherland turned the game.

“The way we went at that chase was awesome, real character from the girls,” Knight said.

“It’s shown that we can fight back and when we do go hard at them, then we can put them under pressure, and really create a few cracks.”

“It gives us real confidence, particularly that second innings was very much like a one-day chase … we haven’t had a huge amount of time in the middle with the weather so that’s a really good sign.”

The Women’s Ashes moves onto the ODI part of the series tomorrow!#Ashes | #AUSvENG pic.twitter.com/oFN2aD56h8 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) February 2, 2022

Australian captain Meg Lanning also said that the Australian team will go with a lot of belief in the ODI series. She insists that the team is well poised for the ODI series.

“We understand it’s going to be a difficult challenge against a side who has shown particularly over the last couple of weeks how good they can be,” Lanning said.

“(But) the way we fought back and got ourselves back into the Test was fantastic.”

“We’re really comfortable with our ODI game at the moment. We feel like it’s in a good spot. But we need to make sure we bring our best.”