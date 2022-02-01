“It was really cool to have Pez there next to me”: Annabel Sutherland appreciates presence of Ellyse Perry for her brilliant spell in Women’s Ashes test

Annabel Sutherland bowled a terrific spell in the Women’s Ashes Test, and she has appreciated Ellyse Perry for guiding her during the spell.

The Women’s Ashes test ended in a dramatic draw, and it has again started the debate of having a fifth day for the test game. Both teams played some breathtaking cricket, and the game was on till the last ball of the game.

At one point, the English team were looking set to win the game. They needed 45 runs in the last ten overs with seven wickets in hand, but then came Australian comeback. The duo of Alana King and Annabel Sutherland rattled the English batting and made the game for the Aussie side. The 20-year-old Sutherland had a horrid game earlier, and she has said that she was surprised when Lanning gave her the ball.

“I was a bit surprised to get thrown the ball again after that over, but was happy to play my role,” Sutherland said.

“We changed our tactics a little bit, coming round the wicket and trying to target the leg stump, which seemed to work.”

Annabel Sutherland appreciates Ellyse Perry for her spell

Annabel Sutherland insists that she had so much fun playing the test game. She said that she can’t imagine herself in any better situation than trying and charging to take wickets.

“It was so much fun. There was no place I’d rather be than charging in and trying to do a job and almost get a win,” Sutherland said.

“I feel like I’ve always wanted to take an opportunity when it’s thrown at me.”

“Just being able to play that role and take the ball after Meg threw it at me, I feel like I’ve been ready to do that for the last year or so.”

MOONS. Another wicket for Annabel Sutherland, England need 33 from 34. #Ashes pic.twitter.com/yiUbx6Xonv — Australian Women’s Cricket Team 🏏 (@AusWomenCricket) January 30, 2022

Annabel Sutherland revealed that Meg Lanning, Rachael Haynes, and Ellyse Perry were there after every ball to guide her in the game.

“We were talking about the length I was bowling each ball,” Sutherland said.

“We really just wanted to get it right given we’d fought so hard to get back in the game.”

“It was really cool to have Pez (Perry) there next to me, she was really good at keeping me calm and focusing on what I needed to do.”