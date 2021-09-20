Australia Women vs India Women 1st ODI Live Telecast Channel in India and Australia: When and where to watch AUS-W vs IND-W Mackay ODI?

Australia Women vs India Women 1st ODI Live Telecast: The SportsRush present before you the timing and live streaming details of the first AUS-W vs IND-W ODI.

Following strict quarantine procedures, India Women’s tour of Australia will kick-start in the form of the first ODI which will be played in Mackay, Queensland.

After India Women’s tour of England earlier this year, Mithali Raj and her team would be keen to participate in another overseas tour. Having said that, their start hasn’t been the best as vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur has been ruled out of the first ODI due to a thumb injury.

Australia’s tour would be no mean task for India due to their previous record against them over the years. In 46 matches against Australia till date, India Women have only won nine losing the remaining 37 in the process.

Out of their 18 ODIs in Australia, India have won six and lost 12. It will be after half-a-decade that India will be playing an ODI in Australia and their first visit down under since the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020.

Australia Women vs India Women 1st ODI Live Telecast Channel in India and Australia

Sony Sports Network will be broadcasting India Women’s tour of Australia 2021 in India. Comprising of three ODIs, one Test match and three T20Is, all the matches will be televised on Sony SIX.

With the official announcement only being regarding one channel, it is almost unlikely that these matches will be available in Hindi commentary.

Online users can stream the match on Sony’s streaming application named Sony LIV. It is worth mentioning that fans no longer have the option of watching the match on Airtel Xstream app as Sony Network’s channels are no longer available on this platform.

As far as the local fans in Australia are concerned, they will be able to watch the Mackay ODI on their televisions by tuning in to the tried and tested Seven Network and Fox Sports.

Date – 21/09/2021 (Tuesday).

Match start Time – 05:35 AM (India) and 10:05 AM (Australia).

TV Channel – Seven Network and Fox Sports (Australia) and Sony SIX (India).

Online platform – Kayo Sports and CA Live App (Australia) and Sony LIV (India).