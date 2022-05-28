“Baaki namak, masala swaad anusaar”: Mohammad Kaif shares Jos Buttler IPL 2022 success recipe

Jos Buttler has been amazing this season for the Rajasthan Royals, and Mohammad Kaif has shared the recipe behind his success.

Rajasthan Royals will face Gujarat Titans in the final of Indian Premier League 2022 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on 29 May 2022. This will be the first final for Rajasthan Royals after the success in the inaugural edition.

Jos Buttler has played an important part this season for the Royals in their journey to the finals. The English international batter has scored 824 runs at a stunning average of 58.85, whereas his S/R has been 151.51. He has smashed four centuries this season, out of which one came in the Qualifier-2 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Rajasthan Royals retained Jos Buttler ahead of the IPL 2022 auction, and he is also the vice-captain of the side this season.

Mohammad Kaif shares Jos Buttler IPL 2022 success recipe

Former Delhi Capitals assistant coach Mohammad Kaif has shared the success recipe of Jos Buttler this season. He said that ability of Buttler to respect good balls and pick the right bowlers makes him a lethal player. Kaif also said that Buttler plays the shots that are best suited for the occasion.

“Buttler’s recipe to success: First pick the right bowlers, respect good balls, focus on short boundaries and finally play the shot most suited for the occasion. Baaki namak, masala swaad anusaar,” Mohammad Kaif tweeted.

Jos Buttler has been excellent this season for the Rajasthan Royals. It is fixed that he will take the orange cap home, whereas he also has smashed the most sixes in the tournament. He has smashed four centuries in the tournament so far, which is the joint best by any player in a single IPL season.

Jos Buttler, who joined the Rajasthan Royals in 2018 has been a consistent servant of the club. Buttler has scored 2265 IPL runs for Rajasthan Royals at an average of 46.22, whereas his S/R has been 151.51. He also has scored five centuries and 14 half-centuries for the team.